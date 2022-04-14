The Roundup | 13 April 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:
Qatar condemns attacks on West Bank
New health district to be launched in Qatar
Masraf Al Rayan has launched the first Sharia-compliant ‘Green Deposit’
FIFA+ arrives in Qatar
Top stories on #TheRoundup today:
Qatar condemns attacks on West Bank
New health district to be launched in Qatar
Masraf Al Rayan has launched the first Sharia-compliant ‘Green Deposit’
FIFA+ arrives in Qatar
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.