By Namera Waheed

The Roundup | 14 April 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:

Qatari delegation in Tehran
Discover Qatar brings back ‘visa on arrival’
Qatar Charity hands out iftar meals
FIFA claims WC ‘chaos’ if Russia plays

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:01:57

The Roundup | 13 April 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Qatar condemns attacks on West Bank New health district to be launched in Qatar Masraf Al Rayan has launched the first Sharia-compliant...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:53

The Roundup | 12 April 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Russia launches third attack on Qatar-operated port in Ukraine Iran, Qatar sign agreements Fortnum & Mason to open in Qatar PSG denies claims...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:54

The Roundup | 11 April 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Jenin attacks trend in Qatar Peaceful protest for Imran Khan in Doha Qatari ownership in London up by 50% AFC Champions League has...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Roundup | 10 April 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Amnesty International has released a report claiming security guards are subjected to forced labour in Qatar Iran plans to give free...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:51

The Roundup | 7 April 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Qatar and Japan to cooperate on energy Yemen's president transfers power to the leadership council FIFA falsifies rumours on match length Qatar's Hawksbill...
Read more
