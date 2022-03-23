32.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
The Round up
By Namera Waheed

The Roundup | 21 March 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:

DIMDEX 2022 kicks off
Germany & Qatar seal energy deal
Qatar rolls out Ramadan charity drive
Qatar’s strongest man announced

