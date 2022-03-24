28.6 C
Doha
Thursday, March 24, 2022
The Round up
By Namera Waheed

The Roundup | 23 March 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:

A teacher has been arrested for alleged assault
Yemeni government meets QFFD for financial aid
Prices of 800 goods cut for Ramadan
European football managers raise concerns over FIFA WC in Qatar

