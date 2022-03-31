23.6 C
Doha
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home DN TV The Round up The Roundup | 30 March 2022
The Round up
By Namera Waheed

The Roundup | 30 March 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:

FDA approves 4th vaccine shot
Female areas in mosques re-open for the first time since the pandemic
Disney+ arrives in Qatar this summer
Seven more teams qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

-

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:19

The Roundup | 29 March 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Qatar to invest $5bn in Egypt Qatar plans to issue green bonds Smart City expo Doha second edition gets underway Padel tournament launches...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:17

The Roundup | 28 March 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Zelenskyy asks Qatar for help with energy output QFFD partners with Gates Foundation Volkswagen opens HQ in Doha More qualifications, more flags
Read more
The Round up
00:02:09

The Roundup | 24 March 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: CCTV footage revealed no assault from the teacher Qatar 'disappointed' with Taliban's decision to close Afghan girl's schools Qatar named as 'mediator'...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:01

The Roundup | 23 March 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: A teacher has been arrested for alleged assault Yemeni government meets QFFD for financial aid Prices of 800 goods cut for Ramadan European...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:44

The Roundup | 22 March 2022

Namera Waheed - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundup today: Qatar Airways denies $220M debt to Airbus Taliban says their office in Doha 'boosts relations' 1.4M booster doses administered in Qatar FIFA opens...
Read more
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
- Advertisment -

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.