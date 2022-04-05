32.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
The Round up
By Namera Waheed

The Roundup | 4 April 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:

Qatar’s FM & Hamas Chief meet in Doha
Qatar Charity implements iftar project for Syrians
“Good health” focus at Qatar 2022
No ticket, no entry for FIFA World Cup 2022

-

