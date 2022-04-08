28.6 C
Doha
Friday, April 8, 2022
The Round up
By Namera Waheed

The Roundup | 7 April 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:

Qatar and Japan to cooperate on energy
Yemen’s president transfers power to the leadership council
FIFA falsifies rumours on match length
Qatar’s Hawksbill turtles project helps save thousands of the species

