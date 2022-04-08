The Roundup | 7 April 2022

Top stories on #TheRoundup today:
Qatar and Japan to cooperate on energy
Yemen’s president transfers power to the leadership council
FIFA falsifies rumours on match length
Qatar’s Hawksbill turtles project helps save thousands of the species
Top stories on #TheRoundup today:
Qatar and Japan to cooperate on energy
Yemen’s president transfers power to the leadership council
FIFA falsifies rumours on match length
Qatar’s Hawksbill turtles project helps save thousands of the species
-
If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:
Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.
© Doha News 2020.