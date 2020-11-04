31.7 C
The show goes on: Ajyal introduces ‘drive-in cinema’ for this year’s festival

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

EventsCulture
Milad Tower drive-in cinema by Mohammad Khodabakhsh. [CC]

In the mood for a good movie but too scared to go to the cinema? Ajyal is here to help.

The show goes on! Ajyal Film Festival is introducing a drive-in cinema for its movie screenings and Ajyal Tunes concert this year. 

“We had to adapt Ajyal in a way that preserves the spirit of the festival and allows us to continue to experience the power of cinema. To inspire and to engage while keeping each other safe,” said Fatma Al Remaihi, Doha Film Institute CEO and festival director. 

Participants will have a chance to watch this year’s Ajyal movie screenings, in addition to the highly awaited Ajyal Tunes live concert, from the comfort of their car. 

This will be a one-of-its-kind experience in the history of Ajyal, proving once again the festival’s dedication to providing the best experience for their viewers despite pandemic challenges. 

“The challenges this year taught us important lessons in compassion and humanity. Most importantly, it forces us to adapt to a new altered reality,” Al Remaihi said.

Ajyal Film Festival returns in an 'exceptional' online edition

The eighth edition of Ajyal, which will take place from November 18 to 23, will return“in a new hybrid format” that includes some in-person film screenings, with most activities, including the Ajyal Competitions Awards, running online. 

This year’s festival will feature 80 films from 46 countries, including 22 features and 50 short films. This includes 31 films by Arab filmmakers and 30 female directors, said Al Remaihi in a press conference today.

The festival is categorised in the following three segments: Mohaq (ages 8-12), Hilal (ages 13-17), and Bader (ages 18-25). During all three parts, the Ajyal Jurors will evaluate curated film programmes, including feature films and short films appropriate to their age brackets.

Last year’s event was described as a success by many, with some 96 films from 39 countries showcased at the festival.

The first edition of Ajyal, Arabic for “generations”, was held in 2013 and continued to share international and local films, instilling the importance of the industry in the youth and putting Qatar on the world stage for cinema.

