The Taliban say their Doha office helps with connecting internationally

The Taliban’s political office in Doha serves as a link between Afghanistan’s new caretaker government and the international community, their spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak has said.

The office is in contact with nearly 16 countries around the world, playing a constructive role in building relations globally, Tolo News reported.

“One of the goals of this office was to reach out to the international community. In the past, we made various trips to various countries in the region, to neighbours and beyond and this is ongoing and our relations are still in place,” stated Wardak.

After the group consolidated their control in Kabul, several European and Western countries, including the United States, moved their political representatives and diplomatic missions to the Gulf nation.

Since the takeover in August, the interim Afghan administration has been expressing its willingness to establish ties with the US despite 20 years of fighting.

Qatar played a crucial role in maintaining stability in the region after the take-over, by holding several strategic dialogues and evacuating tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from the capital city.

The political office serves as a communication channel between the United states and Afghanistan during the previous government as well. It began its activities in the Gulf nation in 2013 with the country’s flag and title of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and with the support of the Qatari government.

Questions were raised regarding the role the office has played so far since the Talban took over, given that no country has officially recognised the Islamic Emirate.

“The Islamic Emirate has made great use of this office to gain power, but since it took power, its efforts to gain legitimacy for the Islamic Emirate and its relations with the world have been hampered, and the lobbying of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar has not yet been successful,” said Javed Javed, an international relations expert.

“Many countries are pursuing political and security policies toward Afghanistan through their embassies in Doha, and the Taliban wants to interact with them in this way,” said Fahim Kohdamani, a former diplomat.

Muhammad Suhail Shaheen currently serves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s official spokesman in the Doha office.

