The View Hospital: Elegancia Healthcare Ali Bin Ali Medical partner up for new hospital in Legtaifiya

The View Hospital set to use state-of-the-art radiology equipment

Elegancia Healthcare, operator of The View Hospital, has hosted a signing ceremony at its headquarters in Lusail to commemorate its new commercial partnership with Ali Bin Ali Medical.

The agreement was signed by UCC, the main contractor of The View Hospital, represented by Mohamad Sabri, Group CEO of UCC Holding, and Ali Bin Ali Medical, represented by Monzer Abdel Samad, General Manager of Ali Bin Ali Medical, in the presence of Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Elegancia Group and UCC Holding, and Nabeel Ali Bin Ali, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of Ali Bin Ali Holding, and Alaa Al Khayyat, Board Member of Elegancia Healthcare, accompanied by a group of executives from the two companies.

Under the agreement, Ali Bin Ali Medical will supply state-of-the-art radiology equipment to The View Hospital, Doha’s newest and most advanced healthcare facility. Ali bin Ali Medical is Qatar’s premier importer and distributor of world-class medical and surgical equipment, including sports and physio-therapeutic, dental and lab equipment.

Located in Doha’s prestigious Al Qutaifiya area, in the vicinity of Lusail, Katara and The Pearl Qatar, The View Hospital is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. The agreement with Ali Bin Ali Medical is the latest demonstration of Elegancia Healthcare’s commitment toward working with local in-country partners, helping promote economic growth and supply chain resilience across Qatar.

The View Hospital is being developed and operated in partnership with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the internationally renowned healthcare group based in Los Angeles. The 15 storey, 242 bed facility will span approximately 95,000 sqm, hosting nearly 23,000 inpatients and more than 300,000 outpatients. The hospital’s elegantly furnished facilities will offer a comprehensive range of medical services and amenities, including 10 operating rooms, 12 intensive care units, and 15 neonatal intensive care units, as well as six presidential suites, nine ambassador suites and 50 VIP suites.

Elegancia Healthcare is part of the Elegancia Group, a subsidiary of the fast-growing Power International Holding (PIH) conglomerate.

Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Elegancia Group said: “We are pleased to have supply agreements with national companies to maximize the added value to Qatar economy, The View Hospital will set new standards for quality and innovation in patient care. Working with Ali Bin Ali Medical, we will put cutting edge technology at the heart of healthcare provision, helping improve patient experience.

Nabeel Ali Bin Ali, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of Ali Bin Ali Holding said: “Ali Bin Ali Medical is glad to welcome this new partnership. We are committed to providing state-of-the-art medical services and get the best technology for the people of Qatar. Our vision is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and we aim to create a world-class healthcare system that is sustainable and accessible to the whole population.”

The forthcoming launch of The View Hospital represents a new milestone in the expansion of private healthcare in Qatar – a key ambition of the country’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and an important element of the government’s Qatar National Vision 2030.

Alongside providing best-in-class radiology equipment and wider medical technology, the hospital will also help promote patient recuperation and wellbeing through natural means, using intelligently designed amenities, such as healing gardens and aquariums. This will create an unrivalled patient experience

About Elegancia Healthcare

An affiliate of Power International Holding (PIH) and a subsidiary of the Elegancia Group, Elegancia Healthcare is built on the foundation of compassion and global excellence. We are committed to deliver unmatched patient -focused experience to help people and their communities live better and healthier lives. Elegancia Healthcare strives to be the leading name in the industry, envisioned through strategic partnerships with the globe’s best players. Elegancia Healthcare’s management team is led by Mr. Bassam Sayad, Cluster CEO.

About Power International Holding

One of Qatar’s leading companies, Power International Holding (PIH) is a convergence of diverse businesses locally and across the globe. PIH’s business activities include, General Contracting, Real Estate Development, Agro-Food Industries, Lifestyle (Hospitality, Entertainment & Catering), Healthcare and General Services.

Adopting the philosophy “Building Sustainable Value”, PIH prides itself in its commitment to excellence, continuous growth and unity among all its businesses. PIH is defined by its diverse efficient workforce and driven by its unremitting dedication to Qatar’s advancement and self-efficiency.

About Ali Bin Ali Medical

For more than two decades, Ali Bin Ali Medical has been Qatar’s premier importer and distributor of world-class medical equipment. As a subsidiary of Ali Bin Ali Holding – one of the leading conglomerates in Qatar, Ali Bin Ali Medical represents an extensive portfolio of international brands covering multiple disciplines in the medical field and offers 360-degree solutions.

ABA Medical imports and distributes world-class medical and surgical, sports and physio-therapeutic, dental and lab equipment, hospital and lab furniture, general consumables as well as pharmaceutical and natural food products associated with the industry. Ali Bin Ali Medical is the distributor of internationally acclaimed brands like Siemens Healthineers, iHealth, Medtronic, VelocityEHS, Favero HealthProjects and many more.

Working in cooperation with international partners, Ali Bin Ali Medical offers consultancy services, plans, and designs, procures, constructs, installs, and supervises and equips hospitals, medical centers and clinics delivering turnkey projects, complete with recruitment and training for staff, administration.

