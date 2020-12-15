‘The world’s cutest animal’ is coming to Qatar

Windbreaks, over ten new parks and, most exciting of all, a panda habitat! Here are some of the upcoming projects in Qatar next year.

Qatar will be the first country in the MENA region to have pandas, as part of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment’s [MME] projects for the year 2021, it announced on Monday.

In a conference, the MME revealed the approval of more than nine projects within its new budget, including 18 new parks and the Arab world’s first ever panda habitat.

According to the ministry, Ashghal, the Public Works Authority, will be building a modern habitat that will accommodate the needs of the pandas expected to come all the way from China to Qatar.

The panda shelter has been in the works since August, when Ashghal announced that it invited tenders for the construction of the enclosure, which will be located at the Al Khor Zoo.

Dr. Abdullah Nasser Al Kaabi, Director of Projects and Development at MME, said that 2021 will also see the development of animal farm complexes and a waste segregation plant in Al Khor. Additionally, the MME’s laboratories will be developed by adding new, advanced equipment.

The list of new projects also included the rehabilitation of old landfills, a project to develop the infrastructure of a recycling plant in Al Afja, development of a new construction landfill in Mesaieed, the construction of windbreaks using perennial trees to block sandstorms, and the beautification of several roads.

According to Dr. Al Kaabi, the projects are part of the MME’s National Development Strategy 2018-2022. In order to execute the projects to the highest standards, the ministry formed a team to study and follow up the plans for both public and private sectors.

