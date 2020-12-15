20 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

‘The world’s cutest animal’ is coming to Qatar

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesThings To DoActivities
Photo by Mike van Schoonderwalt from Pexels

Windbreaks, over ten new parks and, most exciting of all, a panda habitat! Here are some of the upcoming projects in Qatar next year.

Qatar will be the first country in the MENA region to have pandas, as part of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment’s [MME] projects for the year 2021, it announced on Monday.

In a conference, the MME revealed the approval of more than nine projects within its new budget, including 18 new parks and the Arab world’s first ever panda habitat. 

According to the ministry, Ashghal, the Public Works Authority, will be building a modern habitat that will accommodate the needs of the pandas expected to come all the way from China to Qatar.

The panda shelter has been in the works since August, when Ashghal announced that it invited tenders for the construction of the enclosure, which will be located at the Al Khor Zoo.

Dr. Abdullah Nasser Al Kaabi, Director of Projects and Development at MME, said that 2021 will also see the development of animal farm complexes and a waste segregation plant in Al Khor. Additionally, the MME’s laboratories will be developed by adding new, advanced equipment.

Read also: Fresh out the factory: first ever Qatari-manufactured e-tractors make their way to the country’s port

The list of new projects also included the rehabilitation of old landfills, a project to develop the infrastructure of a recycling plant in Al Afja, development of a new construction landfill in Mesaieed, the construction of windbreaks using perennial trees to block sandstorms, and the beautification of several roads.

According to Dr. Al Kaabi, the projects are part of the MME’s National Development Strategy 2018-2022. In order to execute the projects to the highest standards, the ministry formed a team to study and follow up the plans for both public and private sectors.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

UCL bids Qatar farewell after 10 years in Doha

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
After a decade of outstanding academic excellence, UCL Qatar says its farewell with a memorable graduation ceremony and a closing event. UCL Qatar, one of...
Read more
Top Stories

Australian university professor and son detained in Qatar for five months without charge

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The arbitrary arrest came three months before the U.S. accused Professor Lukman Thalib’s Australian-based son of being a “financial facilitator” of al-Qaida. A Qatar University...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar Charity distributes winter clothes to workers at Katara

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Charity (QC) distributed winter essentials to workers at Katara's 10th Traditional Dhow Festival, as part of its continued “Warmth and Peace” campaign. The donations...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways says global airlines cheating passengers with ‘premium economy’

Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker said airlines around the world are cheating passengers with "premium economy" options. The economy class seat of Qatar Airways...

New year, new money

News

Al Jazeera journalist files lawsuit against Saudi, UAE crown princes

Top Stories

Scoot over! Karwa introduces a new way to get around The...

Where To Go & What To Do

US Democrats probe Kushner’s GCC crisis rescue deal

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Prominent media figure Al Kuwari calls on Huawei to clarify Uighur surveillance accusations

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari says he’s reached out to the tech-giant, who he’s an ambassador for, requesting an official statement responding to recent accusations...
Read more

A deal may be imminent but how long will it take to rebuild trust within the GCC?

Opinion Kristian Coates Ulrichsen - 0
While a deal may be imminent between the Gulf Cooperation Council states, it may take longer to rebuild trust between the governments and people,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar Airways says global airlines cheating passengers with ‘premium economy’

News Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker said airlines around the world are cheating passengers with "premium economy" options. The economy class seat of Qatar Airways...
Read more

New year, new money

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Authorities unveil the designs for new banknotes which included a brand new 200 riyal bill. Qatar Central Bank has announced the new designs of...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.