These countries allow vaccinated travellers with no PCR or quarantine rules

If you’re fully vaccinated and need some time off to finally enjoy the summer, pack your bags and head to one of those quarantine-free countries, where no PCR is needed!

As vaccination campaigns around the world continue to expand to curb the spread of Covid-19, several countries have already started opening up for fully vaccinated tourists – or even those who have recovered from the virus – in an attempt to return to normalcy.

Luckily for all wanderlusts, the timing could not have been more perfect. After a long wait and plenty of Covid-19 restrictions, travelling is no longer a daunting task for fully vaccinated people.

In addition to the no-quarantine advantage, some countries have even lifted the PCR test requirement if proof of vaccination is provided.

To make your pre-travel research a little easier, here is a list of countries that have lifted their Covid-19 travel restrictions for those who have received both doses of the vaccine.

Austria, Croatia, Iceland, and Spain

After months of travel restrictions, several countries in Europe have finally opened their doors to travellers.

Those who have received the full course of the EMA-approved vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine and have a valid Schengen visa, are now allowed to enter Austria, Croatia Iceland, and Spain without quarantine or PCR tests.

The proof of vaccination should be an EU Covid vaccination certificate or a similar official certificate written in German, English, French, Italian, or Spanish.

That means if you are fully vaccinated, you can now enjoy Europe’s beautiful scenery and adventures this summer without all the Covid pre-travel hassle.

Egypt

Interested in visiting one of the seven wonders this summer? Well, Egypt might be the perfect country for you.

The country has only recently dropped its PCR test requirement for vaccinated people, given that travellers provide a vaccination certificate with a valid QR code upon entering.

The best part? There are no curfews in effect in Egypt. Restaurants and cafes are open daily until 11 pm, with health safety measures in place. Public parks and beaches are also open, so you may want to enjoy a little dip in the sea or a small picnic in the park.

Georgia

If you’re a nature lover, then seeing Georgia‘s beautiful mountains should be on top of your list.

Fully vaccinated citizens and residents of Qatar can get a taste of Europe’s most beautiful sights by visiting Georgia without the need to quarantine or show a negative PCR test. Not only that, but conveniently for travellers, those who hold a valid Qatari ID can get a visa on arrival.

Bars, restaurants, and tourist places are also open, with some health precautionary measures in place.

Colombia

What is a better summer plan than visiting one of the world’s seventeen mega-diverse countries which also holds the second-highest level of biodiversity in the world?

In an attempt to ease restrictions and boost tourism, Colombia has allowed vaccinated travellers to visit its lands without the need to quarantine or present a negative PCR test.

Its territory encompasses the Amazon rainforest, highlands, grasslands, and deserts. The South American country is also home to stunning coastlines and islands along both Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Turkey

Turkey is one of the best travel destinations to visit on a budget. The country’s beautiful mosques and architecture make it an all-time favourite for many people around the world.

With Covid cases slowly decreasing in the country, fully-vaccinated travellers from Qatar are now not required to present a negative PCR test nor quarantine. The only thing you will need, however, is your precious vaccination certificate.

There are a plethora of attractions and places to explore in the country, including Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, and the stunning old palaces and forts around the country.

Given its strategic location, travellers can also choose a city with a more beachy vibe to enjoy the sun. The coolest thing, however, is the country is located in both Asia and Europe, which means you can visit both continents by just crossing a bridge.

All Europe will welcome Qatar travellers soon

On Wednesday, European Union (EU) governments announced Qatar and 10 other countries will be added to their safe list of countries from which they will allow vaccinated travellers, diplomats said.

Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 states approved the list on Wednesday and the change is set to take effect in the next few days.

In recent weeks, a number of EU countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travellers from Qatar.

Apart from the countries mentioned above, some opened with the condition of a mandatory PCR test, including Germany and France.