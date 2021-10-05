Think you have the creative mind to design Qatar’s next ‘Iconic Limousine’?

Ever daydreamed about how you will design your dream limousine? Well, now you can win QAR 100,000 for it and find your unique design on each iconic limousine across Qatar.

Qatar Tourism [QT], in partnership with Mowasalat, is calling on all creatives to submit designs for the exterior of Qatar’s first iconic limousines, and the winner gets a whopping QAR 100,000 prize!

While the financial award is no doubt a major incentive, the real prize for creatives will be the chance for their designs to feature on the cars, due to be revealed to the public at the end of the competition.

The first-of-its-kind competition aims to get talented creatives involved with the design process for the fully electric – and luxurious vehicles. The limousines will allow visitors and residents to experience best-in-class transportation complemented with an exceptional service.

For those keen on getting creative, the striking exterior design must reflect three elements: Qatar’s culture and heritage, a progressive future as well as sustainability and eco-friendly vision.

To get your hands on the big prize, the approach has to be inspiring, authentic and one-of-a-kind.

But fear not. There will be two prizes up for grabs for two lucky winners: the jury’s top design choice and the people’s design choice. The jury’s top design will win the monetary prize of QAR 100,000 and have their design and name placed on the cars.

Meanwhile, the people’s design winner will get a monetary prize of QAR 50,000, social media acknowledgment, and will have their work showcased on various platforms.

Participants must be Qatar–based, over 18 years of age, and hold a valid Qatar residency permit and Qatar ID.

So who gets to decide?

Select members from QT will shortlist the top designs in Phase 1, then those designers will compete in a public vote on QT’s website in phase 2. This will then be followed with phase three, which will have a jury panel evaluate the same top designs.

The design winning the public vote in phase 2 will obtain the people’s design award while the one chosen by the jury will win the jury’s top design award.

The panel of judges consists of “notable members from a wide array of strategic sectors including Travel and Tourism, Education, Design, Transportation, Sports, and Culture.” So, make sure you bring your A-game for the competition!

The iconic design, topped with the luxurious service provided by the transportation system, will surely create the perfect blend of innovation and comfort for Qatar’s streets.

What are you waiting for? Registration for the competition has already opened and submissions will continue to be accepted from October 11 to 28 October.

The winner will be announced by the end of November as per QT’s website.

Head over to QT’s website to register and learn more about the contest.

