32 C
Doha
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Think you know Qatar? Here’s how you can become a tour guide for visitors

By Farah AlSharif

Keen on becoming a tour guide? Qatar Tourism is now providing programmes to teach the tricks of the trade.

Qatar is expected to enjoy a permanent boost to its tourism industry even after the final 2022 World Cup match whistle is blown in Doha next year.

The country has pumped millions into creating an attractive tourist-friendly environment that is expected to push Qatar into not only being revered as the Middle East’s first World Cup host, but a tourism force to be reckoned with as well.

With this in mind, the tourism industry in Qatar has never looked more attractive. Now, Qatar Tourism is offering a Tour Guide Training Programme to give individuals the opportunity to enhance their skills in the rapidly growing sector.

Experts expect ‘permanent boost to tourism’ for Qatar post-World Cup future

The programme aims to regulate tourism service providers through providing official tour guide licenses to those who complete all necessary requirements. 

The step will be pivotal for Qatar Tourism to achieve Service Excellence in the industry and will also help to provide a unique and memorable experience to visitors flocking to the Gulf state.

Even as the tourism industry reels from the consequences of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar has taken every step to ensure the safety and health of tourists is a top priority.

Dates of training sessions are due to be announced in the coming months. Those interested can register through the Qatar Tourism website or in person at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry office.

The programme, first launched in 2017, will include courses conducted in English with an exam fee of QAR 1,200. The Tour Guide license fee has been set to QAR 1,000. These fees have been waived for new applicants for 2021/22. 

So far, 100 tour guides have been trained and are now licensed to offer their expertise to keen travellers.  

 “As the main point of contact for visitors, tour guides need to be able to tell stories, giving visitors information and insights into the country’s history, culture and heritage, that will help deliver an unparalleled experience,” said Qatar Tourism COO Berthold Trenkel.

The Tour Guide Training Programme utilises Qatar Tourism’s ‘Tour Guide Manual’ that was developed in partnership with key stakeholders such as Qatar Museums, Msheireb Museums, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, Souq Waqif, Qatar Foundation, Qatar TV, and Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic and Cultural Center. 

