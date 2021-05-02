32.5 C
Doha
Sunday, May 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life In The Classroom

This four-year-old girl just broke a world record in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Mini DohansIn The Classroom

Young Eshal’s great achievement was recorded in the International Book of Records of 2021.

At just four years old, little genius Eshal Marwa Firos Khan set the world record for reciting all the elements in the Periodic Table in just 2 minutes and 28 seconds.

The kindergartener at Doha Modern Indian School didn’t only learn all the elements of the periodic table by heart, but also recited them in record-breaking time, earning her a spot in the International Book of Records on March 26, 2021.

“The World Record of “FASTEST RECITATION OF PERIODIC TABLE BY A KID” is achieved by ESHAL MARWA FIROS KHAN on 26th March 2021 from Doha, Qatar,” the organisation said.

“4 years 8 months Eshal recited all the elements of periodic table in 2 minutes 28 seconds and has set a new world record for International Book of Records,” it added.

Now, Eshal holds the record for “Fastest Recitation of Periodic Table By a Kid,” making her family and wider community in Qatar proud.

But that’s not the little girl’s only achievement.

Eshal is also documented in the India Book of Records and Champions Book of Records for identifying 55 critical human body parts, eight planets of the solar system, and 14 prime ministers of India in the shortest possible time.

Highlighting the girl’s achievement, the school extended their gratitude and pride towards her teachers for their support and guidance.

“On behalf of our esteemed Principal, Senior Leadership Team, Management, Staff and Students of DMIS we wish her further success and greater glory in the years to come,” said DMIS.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Iran nuclear deal: ‘Indisputable’ progress made at ongoing Vienna talks

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Iran expects to export up to 2.5 million barrels per day of crude if US sanctions are lifted. Russia's top representative at the ongoing...
Read more
Politics

‘Extended Troika’ urges calm as US begins troop withdrawal

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
US President Joe Biden formally began withdrawing American troops from Kabul on Saturday. Russia, the US, China, and Pakistan have called on all parties involved...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar’s daily Covid-19 infections drop amid tighter restrictions, vaccines rollout

Farah AlSharif - 0
Health officials have confirmed that Qatar's restrictions and vaccine campaign have contributed to the decline in daily Covid-19 cases. Senior health officials at the Ministry...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.