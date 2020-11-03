This little hero found money at school .. then handed it in

Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they just wear school uniforms.
When this child found money lying on his school’s premises, he picked it up and returned it to the administration, an act that seemed only natural to him.
The little hero and fifth-grade student, Turki Nasser Al-Hajri, was honoured for his honesty and sincerity for returning the money he found at Ahmed Mansour Primary School for Boys.
“This [Al-Hajri’s actions] indicates his honesty, sincerity, integrity, living conscience and good upbringing, may God bless him and his family,” said the school in a tweet.
Nasser Mubarak Al Masarer Al Hajri, the proud father of the student, thanked the principal and the school’s administration for their valuable initiative, which helped enhance the value of trust within the child.
Rewarding a child for their behaviour can play as an incentive to continue striving for self development.
“Rewards can help get your child to do more of the things you want them to do. Rewards that happen right after a behavior are best,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.
