This Qatari company donated QAR 1 million to victims of Cyclone Shaheen in Oman

The storm in Oman killed over 14 people and affected thousands.

Oman Qatar Insurance Company (OQIC), a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Group (QIC), has donated around QAR 1 million to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Shaheen in the neighbouring Gulf state, the company has announced.

The move comes in solidarity with Omani national relief efforts, which kicked off in October to cater to those who were affected, including rebuilding infrastructure that was damaged in the storm.

“As a global company, QIC Group always ensures to give back to the communities it operates in. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the families of those affected by this storm and pray that the Almighty bless them with peace and strength to overcome their losses,” said Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC Group.

“It’s a duty to help the affected rebuild their lives.” Al Mannai added.

“We hope our contribution helps support and rebuild the areas battered by cyclone Shaheen.”

Cyclone Shaheen struck Oman earlier this month, pummelling the Gulf state with heavy rain and aggressive winds between 120 and 150 km/h (75 to 93 mph), according to Omani authorities.

Streets were left flooded, forcing mass evacuations of people from coastal areas where waves reached up to 10 metres (32 feet). Flights to and from the capital Muscat were also suspended.

The cyclone killed 14 people while thousands more were were heavily affected from landfall. QIC’s donation is seen to be a crucial element for the country’s recovery.

“In line with QIC Group’s leading role in corporate social responsibility and as an integral part of the community OQIC stands in solidarity with the people of the Sultanate of Oman during this time.

In view of the intensity and the damage caused, mobilisation of all possible support and contribution becomes necessary,” said Hasan al-Lawati, CEO of OQIC.

