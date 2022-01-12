Thousands benefit from Qatar Charity’s winter aid

The charity has expanded its efforts globally to help those in need during the winter season.

Qatar Charity has delivered aid to over 20,000 people in recent weeks as the charity aims to alleviate the suffering of those most vulnerable during the winter cold.

The initiative is part of QC’s “Warmth and Peace” campaign which provides humanitarian assistance to thousands of people in need across the globe with the help of donations from the public in Qatar.

Orphans and needy families in various country, including Kosovo, Palestine, Lebanon and Pakistan, continue to receive aid and winter supplies as the initiative remains ongoing.

In Pakistan alone, Qatar Charity said it had reached 10,000 people, assisting orphans, widows, people with special needs, and those affected by the earthquake that struck the Harnai district in the Balochistan province recently.

In Harnai, QC delivered winter bags, tents, plastic sheeting and food baskets, to around 6,000 people who’s homes and livelihood were impacted by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Qatar Charity also distributed blankets, winter clothes and food parcels to over 5,000 orphans and poor families in Kosovo. Aid deliveries were made in four regions and were conducted in coordination with Kosovan authorities, the organisation said.

In Lebanon, over 1,200 Syrian refugees received 200 tent covers in three camps to prevent water and air leakages and help slightly insulate themselves against the cold. The initiative helped benefit thousands of refugees in Aarsal and the Bekaa, who are considered the most affected by winter conditions.

Also in Lebanon, the charity initiated a new project to provide educational equipment for Al-Iman School for refugees in the town of Yarine, in a bid to provide a better educational environment for hundreds of Lebanese and Syrian students to encourage them to continue their education.

The winter campaign also reached Palestine, where over 250 families received water and gas heaters to help them stave off the cold in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, Jenin, Jericho, Nablus, Yatta and Bethlehem.

The charity has urged the public and donors to continue their support for its “Warmth and Peace” winter campaign through donations via its website, phone number, or mobile application.