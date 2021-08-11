Thousands of Pakistanis provided access to safe water: Qatar Charity

The Qatar based charity was implemented water, sanitation and hygiene projects that has helped 27,550 people in Pakistan.

Qatar Charity (QC) has implemented various water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects in Pakistan’s Sindh province, providing essential access to facilities to some 27,550 people.

QC installed 140 hand pumps in the province’s two districts, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin to give some 13,500 people safe drinking water.

The charity also constructed 46 sanitation facilities and an ablution area in both districts where nearly 7,000 individuals seek to benefit from these installations.

In addition, QC installed 23 solar water pumps to aid 7,150 individuals in both districts, as well as the Umarkot district of the Sindh province.

“Qatar Charity is working at the grass-root level to meet the basic needs of the community, school, and health facilities,” said Badin’s Deputy Commissioner Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, lauding QC’s efforts in implementing the projects.

Badin District’s Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Abdul Gaffar Khoso also praised QC for its role in providing safe and clean drinking for impoverished peoples in the Pakistani province.

Since the 2010-2011 flood in the Sindh Province, the charity has been on the ground to introduce multiple relief projects such as emergency, early recovery, reconstruction, WASH, and livelihood programmes.

To reach more people in need, QC expanded its interventions in the districts of Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin, where many suffer from financial instability, lack of safe drinking water, and poor infrastructure.

The lack of safe drinking water has caused locals to face malnutrition and even a high infant mortality rate.

Through its Pakistan office, QC signed two contracts with UNICEF in April to implement two WASH projects worth QR12 million for the benefit of nearly 1 million people in the provinces of Punjab and Baluchistan over a period of two years.

