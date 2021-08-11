39 C
Doha
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

Thousands of Pakistanis provided access to safe water: Qatar Charity

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Twitter/@QCharity]
The Qatar based charity was implemented water, sanitation and hygiene projects that has helped 27,550 people in Pakistan.

Qatar Charity (QC) has implemented various water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects in Pakistan’s Sindh province, providing essential access to facilities to some 27,550 people.

QC installed 140 hand pumps in the province’s two districts, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin to give some 13,500 people safe drinking water.

The charity also constructed 46 sanitation facilities and an ablution area in both districts where nearly 7,000 individuals seek to benefit from these installations.

In addition, QC installed 23 solar water pumps to aid 7,150 individuals in both districts, as well as the Umarkot district of the Sindh province.

Read also: Qatar Charity builds homes for struggling families in Pakistan

“Qatar Charity is working at the grass-root level to meet the basic needs of the community, school, and health facilities,” said Badin’s Deputy Commissioner Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, lauding QC’s efforts in implementing the projects.

Badin District’s Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Abdul Gaffar Khoso also praised QC for its role in providing safe and clean drinking for impoverished peoples in the Pakistani province.

Since the 2010-2011 flood in the Sindh Province, the charity has been on the ground to introduce multiple relief projects such as emergency, early recovery, reconstruction, WASH, and livelihood programmes.

To reach more people in need, QC expanded its interventions in the districts of Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin, where many suffer from financial instability, lack of safe drinking water, and poor infrastructure.

The lack of safe drinking water has caused locals to face malnutrition and even a high infant mortality rate.

Through its Pakistan office, QC signed two contracts with UNICEF in April to implement two WASH projects worth QR12 million for the benefit of nearly 1 million people in the provinces of Punjab and Baluchistan over a period of two years.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Al Duhail names former Portuguese footballer as new head coach

Hala Abdallah - 0
Prominent Portuguese football coach Luis Castro signed a one-year contract with the Qatari club.  Local Qatari football team, Al Duhail on Tuesday confirmed Portuguese tactician...
Read more
Culture

Doha Forum’s ‘View Point’ series to feature leading political, industry figures

Hala Abdallah - 0
The programme invites public figures to tackle various interesting topics on its platform.  Doha Forum has launched its new View Point series, providing a platform...
Read more
News

Nationality debate sparks ahead of Qatar’s Shura Council elections

Farah AlSharif - 0
Provisions on voters and candidates for Qatar's upcoming Shura Council Elections have caused heated debates on social media. As Qatar edges closer to its first...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.