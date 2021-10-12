Three drown in tragic Qatar beach accident

The father tried to save his son and a young girl but sadly drowned.
A 40-year-old Indian man and two children drowned south of Fuwairet beach in a tragic accident on Friday, sources confirmed to Doha News.
A message circulating on social media claimed the incident took place at Maroona beach, also known as French beach.
The beach is popular among families and is located 80 kilometres from the Qatari capital.
According to posts published on social media, the two children, an 11-year-old boy and a young girl, were playing in a wet sandy area when they got stuck.
The father of the boy, identified in a Facebook post as Qatar resident Balaji Balaguru, rushed to save the two but was caught in the tragedy himself.
Sources confirmed three people passed away on Friday evening and the bodies were found by other beach-goers.
Authorities have yet to issue a statement or further information on the incident.
