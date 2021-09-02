38.6 C
Doha
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Three Kenyan security guards die in tragic Doha road accident

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top Stories
[Unsplash]

The bodies of the deceased will be repatriated home for burial. 

Three Kenyan security guards were killed in a grisly road accident in Doha after the bus they were traveling in collided with a truck on Monday.

According to the Kenyan Embassy in Qatar, two other Kenyan nationals were transported to the hospital, one of which is in critical care. The other victims were killed on the spot.

“We are saddened by the news of this loss, the victims’ families have been contacted,” an embassy spokesperson told Doha News.

Read also: Tragic road accident kills entire Jordanian family returning to Qatar

The Kenyan embassy has made contact with the victims’ employer, and confirmed their bodies would be transported back home to Kenya for burial.

All the victims were employees of the European Guardian & Security Services Co. (EGSSCO), one of the largest security companies in the Gulf state.

Their identities have not been officially revealed, however their images have been shared across social media.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

UN sounds alarm over food crisis in Afghanistan as international aid remains paused

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Taliban has no more than one month to form a government and win international recognition to unlock foreign aid before a hunger crisis...
Read more
Politics

UN chief thanks Qatar for improving dire situation in Gaza through monetary aid

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar has pledged to allocate $40 million to support nearly 100,000 families in Gaza. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his gratitude to Qatar for...
Read more
News

Qatar gears up for European qualifiers match against Serbia

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar is back to the European qualifiers for 2022, where it is set to face off with Serbia, Portugal and Luxembourg in Group A. Qatar's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.