Three new parks open to the public in Al Khor

More green places in Qatar as the country modernises

Three parks have opened in Al Khor municipality, as part of the current beautification project the municipality is working on alongside the Ras Laffan social networking programme.

Al Owaina and Al Barah parks in addition to the small park which is named “Beautifying the Northern Entrance of Al Khor Project”, are the result of months of continuous work to convert spaces into spectacular green places with a modernist touch.

The opening of the parks was attended by the municipality director Abdulaziz Al Sayed, the chief official of the Ras Laffan Community Outreach Programme Sheikha Dana Rashid Al- Thani, , as well as Abdullah al-Muraikhi, a member of the Central Municipal Council from Al Khor, and a number of other municipality officials.

Speaking to a local newspaper, Head of the Public Parks Department at Al Khor and Al Thakira Municipality Abdullah Ibrahim al-Mohannadi said, “The three gardens were previously empty plots that distorted the general view in the city of Al Khor. Turning them into public gardens has added a new, civilised touch to the city.”

The Al Baraha Park is designed in a unique way to keep local heritage in mind. It is the first of its kind in Al Khor whilst providing modern and traditional games. Al-Mohannadi said it has been named ‘Al Baraha’ because it contains popular games.

All three parks have been built without any fences

Read also: Walk and chill: Two air-conditioned parks to open in Qatar

The aim for expanding green spaces is a crucial strategy in Qatar’s 2030 vision. The three new parks are amongst the projects contributing towards the preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Public Works Authority “Ashghal” has also announced the completion of all landscaping works in Legtaifiya station.

These works come as part of the road improvement project in several areas in ‘Greater Doha’, and include the provision of a common path for pedestrians and bicycles, as well as the planting of trees and green spaces in the area surrounding the station.