30 C
Doha
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Three Qatar footballers face disciplinary action for aggression, foul language

By Hala Abdallah

-

News
For illustrative purposes only

QFA took action against three players for violating disciplinary regulations. 

Qatar Football Association (QFA) has announced disciplinary action against three footballers, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

The footballing body suspended Umm Salal’s Bader Mahmoud Noukri and Ibrahim Issa Al Hakim for two matches due to “aggressive play” during an Under-15 Refresher Championship competition match against Mesaimeer on Monday. 

Read also: Qatar secures spot at 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Similar action was taken against Qatar Sports Club footballer Ali Mahmoud Al-Absi who was participating in the Under-19 Refresher Championship competition.

On Tuesday, a QFA statement said Al-Absi will be suspended from three matches and fined QAR 2,000 due to an excessive use of foul language on the pitch.

Qatar SC is scheduled to play against Al Sailiya on Thursday in Week 9 of the QNB Stars League 2021-22.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Iran beats Saudi Arabia in handball tournament in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar will be hosting the Asian Men’s Club League Championship next year. Iran's national handball team emerged victorious against Saudi Arabia in a 24-16 win...
Read more
Politics

Should Shura Council sessions be televised?

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Eligible Qatari citizens elected 30 members of the new Shura Council for the first time on 2 October this year. The first Qatari-elected Shura Council...
Read more
Top Stories

PAWS animal rescue to shut down shelter after ‘eviction notice’

Hala Abdallah - 0
PAWS Rescue Qatar has been working to protect animals in the Gulf state since 2014.  An eviction notice has been sent to one of Qatar's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.