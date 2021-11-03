Three Qatar footballers face disciplinary action for aggression, foul language

QFA took action against three players for violating disciplinary regulations.
Qatar Football Association (QFA) has announced disciplinary action against three footballers, according to a statement published on Wednesday.
The footballing body suspended Umm Salal’s Bader Mahmoud Noukri and Ibrahim Issa Al Hakim for two matches due to “aggressive play” during an Under-15 Refresher Championship competition match against Mesaimeer on Monday.
Similar action was taken against Qatar Sports Club footballer Ali Mahmoud Al-Absi who was participating in the Under-19 Refresher Championship competition.
On Tuesday, a QFA statement said Al-Absi will be suspended from three matches and fined QAR 2,000 due to an excessive use of foul language on the pitch.
Qatar SC is scheduled to play against Al Sailiya on Thursday in Week 9 of the QNB Stars League 2021-22.