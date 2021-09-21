Tickets live! How to secure a seat for Amir Cup final at Al Thumama World Cup stadium

2022 World Cup venue Al Thumama stadium will host the showpiece match between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd.

Tickets for this year’s Amir Cup Final between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd have gone on sale for football enthusiasts keen on securing a seat.

The match will take place on 22 October at 7pm at the 2022 World Cup venue, the Al Thumama Stadium.

Tickets are priced QAR 20, QAR 50 and QAR 100 and are available for purchasing online. All ticket holders will be directed to apply for a mandatory Amir Cup Fan ID.

Fans must upload a passport-style photo and collect their Fan ID from the Qatar National Convention Centre from 12 October onwards.

To collect a Fan ID, fans must present their Qatar ID or passport, a confirmation Fan ID email or SMS as well as their Ehteraz app to prove they are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

On match day, fans must show their Fan ID to gain access to the stadium. Fan IDs will provide free access to the Doha Metro on game day.

Only those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 can attend the match. Vaccinated spectators must have received their second dose by 7 October, while those who were previously infected with the virus must have recovered after 21 October.

Children aged 12 and below will be allowed to attend the match but must provide a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours prior to kick-off which must be shown on match day.

Rapid antigen Covid-19 tests will be allowed. Spectators must wear a mask at the stadium and adhere to all social distancing rules.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, vulnerable groups are strongly urged to avoid attending such events to mitigate any risks.

The announcement to hold the Amir Cup final marked the completion of Qatar’s sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium.

So far, Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmed Bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums are completed, according to Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

“Al Thumama Stadium was designed by renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah and will host matches up to and including the quarter final at Qatar 2022 World Cup,” Qatar 2022 said of the newly completed 40,000-seat stadium.