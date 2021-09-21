38 C
Doha
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Tickets live! How to secure a seat for Amir Cup final at Al Thumama World Cup stadium

By Farah AlSharif

-

Events & Ticketing
Source: Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy

2022 World Cup venue Al Thumama stadium will host the showpiece match between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd.

Tickets for this year’s Amir Cup Final between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd have gone on sale for football enthusiasts keen on securing a seat.

The match will take place on 22 October at 7pm at the 2022 World Cup venue, the Al Thumama Stadium.

Tickets are priced QAR 20, QAR 50 and QAR 100 and are available for purchasing online. All ticket holders will be directed to apply for a mandatory Amir Cup Fan ID.

Fans must upload a passport-style photo and collect their Fan ID from the Qatar National Convention Centre from 12 October onwards.

PSG stars Messi, Neymar, Mbappe scheduled to kick ball in Qatar

To collect a Fan ID, fans must present their Qatar ID or passport, a confirmation Fan ID email or SMS as well as their Ehteraz app to prove they are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

On match day, fans must show their Fan ID to gain access to the stadium. Fan IDs will provide free access to the Doha Metro on game day. 

Only those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 can attend the match. Vaccinated spectators must have received their second dose by 7 October, while those who were previously infected with the virus must have recovered after 21 October.

Children aged 12 and below will be allowed to attend the match but must provide a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours prior to kick-off which must be shown on match day.

Rapid antigen Covid-19 tests will be allowed. Spectators must wear a mask at the stadium and adhere to all social distancing rules.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, vulnerable groups are strongly urged to avoid attending such events to mitigate any risks.

The announcement to hold the Amir Cup final marked the completion of Qatar’s sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium.

So far, Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City, Ahmed Bin Ali and Al Bayt stadiums are completed, according to Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

“Al Thumama Stadium was designed by renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah and will host matches up to and including the quarter final at Qatar 2022 World Cup,” Qatar 2022 said of the newly completed 40,000-seat stadium.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Everton midfielder Rodriguez in Qatar for transfer talks with Al Rayyan SC 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Everton midfielder Rodriguez is in Qatar to discuss a potential move to Qatar's Al Rayyan.  Colombian international James Rodriguez has travelled to Doha for talks...
Read more
COVID-19

Pfizer ‘pivotal trial’ shows Covid-19 vaccines safe for 5-11 year-olds

Hala Abdallah - 0
Pharmaceutical giants are now seeking authorisation from the FDA to administer Covid-19 vaccines to school children under 12 and above 4 years of age. Pfizer...
Read more
News

Qatar condemns deadly ISIS-K bombings in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Hala Abdallah - 0
Instability remains a key issue in Afghanistan weeks after the Taliban takeover.  Qatar has strongly condemned a series of deadly bombings that rocked Afghanistan's Jalalabad,...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Heartwarming act of kindness by mystery woman sparks joy online

Farah AlSharif - 0
One woman in Qatar's act of kindness has circulated on social media. Qatar's online community have praised an unidentified woman for a charitable act of...

Apple unveils iPhone 13 with new features without bumping up prices 

Technology

Littering in Qatar could cost you QAR 10,000

Health & Technology

Migrant rights activist Malcom Bidali reveals details of Qatar arrest

News

No more ‘DM for price’: Sellers who fail to display price...

Business

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.