23.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

Tickets opens for FIFA World Cup 2022 on March 23

By Alreem Alkhalifa

-

Qatar 2022
Courtesy of Qatar 2022

Fans now have another opportunity to buy tickets for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Fans can apply to buy tickets for the FIFA 2022 World Cup through the First Come First Served sales period which starts on March 23 13:00 and ends on March 29 12:00.

As the name suggests, tickets during this period will be granted on a first come, first served basis. That means the tickets are bought as a real-time transaction based on their availability. Any successful purchases will be confirmed to the applicants at once.

There are four ticket categories. Categories one to three are available for everyone, but category four is only available to Qatari residents. For online sales, ticket applicants will have to provide the domestic address of their residence in Qatar and their Qatar ID number.

There will be three types of tickets available: Individual Match Tickets, Team Specific Ticket Series and Four-Stadium Ticket Series.

Healthcare professionals needed for FIFA World Cup 2022

This sales period is the second half of Sales Phase 1. The first half was a Random Selection Draw sales period which started on January 19 and ended on March 21. All successful ticket applicants had until Monday as an opportunity to pay for their tickets.

If fans failed to pay for their allocated tickets, their ticket application will be cancelled, their tickets will be unallocated and unavailable.

On April 1, the final draw will take place, and sales phase 2 will take place afterwards. FIFA has yet to specify exactly when.

Like sales phase 1, sales for phase 2, will also be a random selection draw and a first come first served sales period.

All fans, both local and international, will need to obtain a Hayya card to attend World Cup matches. After purchasing their tickets, all international fans must also confirm their accommodation plans in order to enter Qatar and access the stadiums.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Events & Ticketing

Want to volunteer for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? Applications are now open!

Hazar Kilani - 0
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 volunteer programme is the biggest in the country's history.  Applicants from around the world can now apply to be...
Read more
Politics

The Taliban say their Doha office helps with connecting internationally

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The official says the Doha office serves as link between Kabul and the world.  The Taliban's political office in Doha serves as a link between...
Read more
Business

One billion riyal project designed by Elie Saab unveiled

Hazar Kilani - 0
Saudi Arabian property development company Dar Al-Arkan is making its Qatar market debut with its 'Les Vagues' residences by Elie Saab project in Qetaifan...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Ministry of Labour shuts down 24 companies over violations

Hazar Kilani - 0
Dozens of companies have faced legal action from authorities for violating the new laws over the past year. Twenty four recruitment companies were shut down...

Largest sports museum in the world to open in Qatar

Culture

Qataris frustrated with confusion surrounding new retirement law

News

Made in prison: Katara exhibition features artwork by inmates in Qatar

Activities

Filming for first-ever Filipino movie in Qatar kicks off

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.