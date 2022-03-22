Tickets opens for FIFA World Cup 2022 on March 23

Fans now have another opportunity to buy tickets for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Fans can apply to buy tickets for the FIFA 2022 World Cup through the First Come First Served sales period which starts on March 23 13:00 and ends on March 29 12:00.

As the name suggests, tickets during this period will be granted on a first come, first served basis. That means the tickets are bought as a real-time transaction based on their availability. Any successful purchases will be confirmed to the applicants at once.

There are four ticket categories. Categories one to three are available for everyone, but category four is only available to Qatari residents. For online sales, ticket applicants will have to provide the domestic address of their residence in Qatar and their Qatar ID number.

There will be three types of tickets available: Individual Match Tickets, Team Specific Ticket Series and Four-Stadium Ticket Series.

This sales period is the second half of Sales Phase 1. The first half was a Random Selection Draw sales period which started on January 19 and ended on March 21. All successful ticket applicants had until Monday as an opportunity to pay for their tickets.

If fans failed to pay for their allocated tickets, their ticket application will be cancelled, their tickets will be unallocated and unavailable.

On April 1, the final draw will take place, and sales phase 2 will take place afterwards. FIFA has yet to specify exactly when.

Like sales phase 1, sales for phase 2, will also be a random selection draw and a first come first served sales period.

All fans, both local and international, will need to obtain a Hayya card to attend World Cup matches. After purchasing their tickets, all international fans must also confirm their accommodation plans in order to enter Qatar and access the stadiums.

