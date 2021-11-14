24 C
Doha
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Activities

Time to let your furry friends enjoy a run in Qatar’s first off-leash park

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Activities
Barkers and Mittens Organic Pet Spa/ Facebook

Want your pet to make friends? Well, your furry companion can now run free and undisturbed in Doha’s first-ever off-leash dog park. 

Give your dog a well-deserved day of running freely and making new friends in the country’s first off-leash park near Rumaila area.

The newly opened park, completely free of charge, is part of Barkers & Mittens Pet Boutique’s rented area and is located in Al Bidda Park—just minutes from the corniche.

The area is also located next to Barkers & Mittens’ Pet Boutique, so feel free to spoil your dog to a well-deserved bath and groom after playtime.

The dog-park has special facilities dedicated to keep your dogs entertained, and all dog sizes are welcome!

To ensure your pet’s safety and peace of mind, the park has a 1.8 metre high fence and a double-gated safety pen for entry. Its open for the public daily between 5pm and 10pm.

However, to make sure all dogs have a safe space to play, the boutique has imposed several rules that must be adhered to when visiting.

Barkers and Mittens Organic Pet Spa/ Facebook

To find out more about the rules and regulations visit barkers and mittens’s website.

Barkers and Mittens Organic Pet Spa/ Facebook

The boutique is also looking for volunteers to help with the dog park. Those interested can contact Barkers & Mittens Pet Boutique to find out more about the programme.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Events & Ticketing

World Padel Championship set to kick-off in Qatar

Hala Abdallah - 0
Padel World Championship Qatar 2021 will be the first tournament of its kind to take place in the region. Qatar’s padel team qualified for the...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar updates its COVID travel safety list

Hala Abdallah - 0
The updated travel list will be effective from 15 November at 12pm. Qatar’s ministry of health announced on Friday new updates to its travel lists...
Read more
Politics

Qatar has “no plan” to normalise with Assad regime in Syria

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha's Foreign Minister dispelled speculation that his country woul follow in the footsteps of the UAE who's top diplomat recently visited Syrian dictator Bashar...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

In The Classroom

This Qatari city has won a ‘UNESCO Learning City 2021’ award

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The city is expected to continue strengthening its policies in order to ensure everyone is provided with a learning opportunity. Qatar's Al Wakra city has...

Qatar dismisses plans for income tax

Business

Qatar orders six new LNG vessels amid ongoing expansion

Business

Qatar detains government employee for leaking official document online

News

Qatar’s amir condoles Sierra Leone after deadly fuel tanker explosion

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.