Time to let your furry friends enjoy a run in Qatar’s first off-leash park

Want your pet to make friends? Well, your furry companion can now run free and undisturbed in Doha’s first-ever off-leash dog park.
Give your dog a well-deserved day of running freely and making new friends in the country’s first off-leash park near Rumaila area.
The newly opened park, completely free of charge, is part of Barkers & Mittens Pet Boutique’s rented area and is located in Al Bidda Park—just minutes from the corniche.
The area is also located next to Barkers & Mittens’ Pet Boutique, so feel free to spoil your dog to a well-deserved bath and groom after playtime.
The dog-park has special facilities dedicated to keep your dogs entertained, and all dog sizes are welcome!
To ensure your pet’s safety and peace of mind, the park has a 1.8 metre high fence and a double-gated safety pen for entry. Its open for the public daily between 5pm and 10pm.
However, to make sure all dogs have a safe space to play, the boutique has imposed several rules that must be adhered to when visiting.