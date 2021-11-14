Time to let your furry friends enjoy a run in Qatar’s first off-leash park

Want your pet to make friends? Well, your furry companion can now run free and undisturbed in Doha’s first-ever off-leash dog park.

Give your dog a well-deserved day of running freely and making new friends in the country’s first off-leash park near Rumaila area.

The newly opened park, completely free of charge, is part of Barkers & Mittens Pet Boutique’s rented area and is located in Al Bidda Park—just minutes from the corniche.

The area is also located next to Barkers & Mittens’ Pet Boutique, so feel free to spoil your dog to a well-deserved bath and groom after playtime.

The dog-park has special facilities dedicated to keep your dogs entertained, and all dog sizes are welcome!

To ensure your pet’s safety and peace of mind, the park has a 1.8 metre high fence and a double-gated safety pen for entry. Its open for the public daily between 5pm and 10pm.

However, to make sure all dogs have a safe space to play, the boutique has imposed several rules that must be adhered to when visiting.

First, your dog must be registered with Barkers & Mittens Pet Boutique before entering the park. No dogs should be left unaccompanied, and only visitors those with dogs are allowed to enter. Prong, choke, and spike collars are strictly prohibited, and aggressive dogs will not be allowed to enter. Meanwhile, children under the age of ten must be accompanied by an adult, and dogs involved in a fight must leave the park immediately until calmed down.

The boutique is also looking for volunteers to help with the dog park. Those interested can contact Barkers & Mittens Pet Boutique to find out more about the programme.