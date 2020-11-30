27.7 C
Doha
Monday, November 30, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Top 10 most instagrammable desserts in Doha

By Joannah N Zimbe

-

Top StoriesDining

 

The innovation and ingenuity of Doha’s ever changing dessert scene is a work of art.

You don’t have to travel far to satisfy your sugar cravings in this city and you will soon find that desserts in this part of the world have become far more than just a thing to do after dinner. The skill and artistry that goes into sweet treats in Doha is truly impressive. We have listed 10 incredible selections that will defintitley add the ‘wow’ factor to your instagram feed and leave your followers drooling.

  1. HALOThe Pearl

Frozen Whoopies are a huge hit, they come in a variety of flavours and are perfect for cooling down. Whilst you’re there you must try the iconic frozen yogurts served in a bed of avocado and mango – almost too pretty to eat!

View this post on Instagram

🥭🥑🖤

A post shared by HALO (@halo.qa) on

2. Arabica Café – Four Seasons Doha

Here you will find the most amazing doughnuts in the city, topped with oreos, chocolate pecan and much more. Once you try one of these doughnuts you will for sure be back to try them all.

3. Crimy Cookies – Lusail Marina

With the tagline ‘Sweet dreams are made of these” you know you are in for a treat. These freshly baked cookies are crunchy with a gooey centre and are brought to you in the trendiest pastel packaging. Instagram perfection.

4. Sugar Rush – Lusail Marina

‘Sugar gives you a rush’ This  delightful cozy café knows how to serve up the perfect balanced dessert. A cake dessert with a scoop of ice cream on the side, presentation is immaculate –  it’s pure heaven.

5. Icey

This dessert set up and presentation is pretty dreamy. Check out their Instagram to order a variety of fruits and ice cream served in coconuts your tastebuds will be transported to a tropical island in a matter of minutes.

6. Sugar and Spice –  Al wakra, Aspire Park, Lagoona Mall,

Interactive desserts are lot of fun and sugar and spice have plenty of options that add an element of fun to your experience. There’s  so much to explore on their exciting menu and enough fun for the whole family.

7. Al Aker Sweets – Souq Waqif

For authentic Arabic sweets this place can do no wrong. They have everything you could wish for, very  generous portions and beautiful presentation. If you can’t decide on what to order try the sample platter which is a selection of everything.

8. Blackout Furousiya Street

Blackout serves up deliciously charming desserts that are sure to brighten up anyone’s day. Presentation is classy and sophisticated..and most importantly delicious.

9. Chac’late – Katara 

We can’t talk about desserts in Doha without mentioning Chac’late, the mother of all desserts. This place exudes every ounce of elegance from plates and cutlery to the desserts themselves. There is so much to choose from. A unique experience not to be missed.

10. Arabica Qatar – Downtown Msheireb

Sometimes less is more. A classic ice cream will never get old Arabica masters minimalism and quality with their delicious ice cream served in a cone. Enjoy inside the shop or whilst on the go.

 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar-based scientists look to implement new approach in combating diabetes

Sana Hussain - 0
The study can help curb diabetes, a major health problem across the Middle East A study by a group of Qatar-based scientists and medics that...
Read more
Top Stories

White House advisor Jared Kushner to visit Qatar, Saudi ‘to resolve Gulf dispute’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
This visit could provide clarity after recent reports that a breakthrough in the three year long crisis was imminent.  Senior White House advisor and US...
Read more
Top Stories

Ministry of Public Health Suspends Perfume exhibition for not adhering to safety standards

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The third edition of the perfume and incense exhibition was found guilty of violating three ministry guidelines relating to Covid precautionary measures. Qatar’s Ministry of...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

Graffiti finally cleaned off iconic ‘East-West / West-East’ artwork

Culture

Bahrain claims Doha ‘violated’ GCC agreement for stopping two boats breaching...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.