Top 10 most instagrammable desserts in Doha

The innovation and ingenuity of Doha’s ever changing dessert scene is a work of art.

You don’t have to travel far to satisfy your sugar cravings in this city and you will soon find that desserts in this part of the world have become far more than just a thing to do after dinner. The skill and artistry that goes into sweet treats in Doha is truly impressive. We have listed 10 incredible selections that will defintitley add the ‘wow’ factor to your instagram feed and leave your followers drooling.

HALO – The Pearl

Frozen Whoopies are a huge hit, they come in a variety of flavours and are perfect for cooling down. Whilst you’re there you must try the iconic frozen yogurts served in a bed of avocado and mango – almost too pretty to eat!

2. Arabica Café – Four Seasons Doha

Here you will find the most amazing doughnuts in the city, topped with oreos, chocolate pecan and much more. Once you try one of these doughnuts you will for sure be back to try them all.

3. Crimy Cookies – Lusail Marina

With the tagline ‘Sweet dreams are made of these” you know you are in for a treat. These freshly baked cookies are crunchy with a gooey centre and are brought to you in the trendiest pastel packaging. Instagram perfection.

4. Sugar Rush – Lusail Marina

‘Sugar gives you a rush’ This delightful cozy café knows how to serve up the perfect balanced dessert. A cake dessert with a scoop of ice cream on the side, presentation is immaculate – it’s pure heaven.

5. Icey

This dessert set up and presentation is pretty dreamy. Check out their Instagram to order a variety of fruits and ice cream served in coconuts your tastebuds will be transported to a tropical island in a matter of minutes.

6. Sugar and Spice – Al wakra, Aspire Park, Lagoona Mall,

Interactive desserts are lot of fun and sugar and spice have plenty of options that add an element of fun to your experience. There’s so much to explore on their exciting menu and enough fun for the whole family.

7. Al Aker Sweets – Souq Waqif

For authentic Arabic sweets this place can do no wrong. They have everything you could wish for, very generous portions and beautiful presentation. If you can’t decide on what to order try the sample platter which is a selection of everything.

8. Blackout – Furousiya Street

Blackout serves up deliciously charming desserts that are sure to brighten up anyone’s day. Presentation is classy and sophisticated..and most importantly delicious.

9. Chac’late – Katara

We can’t talk about desserts in Doha without mentioning Chac’late, the mother of all desserts. This place exudes every ounce of elegance from plates and cutlery to the desserts themselves. There is so much to choose from. A unique experience not to be missed.

10. Arabica Qatar – Downtown Msheireb

Sometimes less is more. A classic ice cream will never get old Arabica masters minimalism and quality with their delicious ice cream served in a cone. Enjoy inside the shop or whilst on the go.

