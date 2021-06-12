Top 10 movies hitting the big screen in 2021

Got your vaccine? Craving popcorn? Here are the movies you don’t want to miss in cinemas this year.

As Qatar makes a gradual return to normality with the drop in daily Covid-19 cases, one of the luxuries that have now emerged for those that have been fully vaccinated is the reopening of cinemas and theatres in the country.

Those who have gotten both doses of the jab can have the full experience – the smell of nachos, the dark theatre allies, and finishing popcorn during before the movie even starts.

To all movie goers, here are the top 10 movies hitting cinema screens in Qatar that you don’t wanna miss.

A Quiet Place II

Starting off with a flick that’s already gracing silver screens, movie-goers will not want to miss the much anticipated A Quiet Place II staring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

Following the wildly successful A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski, the sequel is set in a terrifying hellscape where most humans have been annihilated, making way for blind roaming creatures that attack anything, or anyone, that makes a sound.

After despair hits the Abbott family, they must now face the terrors of the unknown outside world.

No Time to Die

No Time to Die marks the end of Daniel Craig as everyone’s favourite super-spy, Bond, James Bond.

In this rendition, Bond has left active service and is enjoying life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when an old friend from from the CIA requests his help. Bond goes on a treacherous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, while also dealing with a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film is set to come out in October, so film fans keep an eye out for the latest appearance of 007.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Another much anticipated sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard tells the story of the world’s most lethal odd couple, bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid, both of whom are back for another mission.

Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce, played by Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds, is forced into action by Darius’ – played by Samuel L. Jackson – even more volatile wife.

The three of them find themselves in hot water when a madman’s sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. Don’t forget to catch book your seat in cinemas in mid-June.

F9

The ninth chapter in the much-loved Fast and Furious Saga, film fans won’t want to miss this one.

The story follows Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, living a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, when a threat emerged from the horizon.

This forces Dom to confront the ghosts of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a sinister plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – Dom’s own brother.

Black Widow

After a long wait, Marvel fans will get the movie they’ve been begging for. Black Widow tells the tale of Russian operative and Avenger Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow.

At birth, the Black Widow is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative and assassin, long before she’s becomes an Avenger. But when the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative.

This film is set to come out in July, so buckle up, Marvel fans, for the origin story you’ve all been waiting for.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Speaking of Marvel movies, Tom Holland is set to return as Spiderman in the latest installation Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film is set to be released in December. While Holland has teased what the movie will be about, its rumoured that the trailer will be released within the next few days. No Way Home is a continuation of Spider-Man: Far From Home and may also be Holland’s last movie as the beloved neighbourhood superhero.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

90s kids, this one’s for you.

Space Jam was a major hit back in the 1990s and saw basketball legend Michael Jordan abducted by Bugs Bunny from the Looney Tunes group to play a match against criminal alien group Nerdlucks.

In the 2021 rendition Space Jam: A New Legacy basketball superstar LeBron James teams up with the Looney Tunes gang to defeat the Goon Squad and save his son.

If you’re looking for that feeling of nostalgia, don’t miss this one when it hits the silver screens.

The Suicide Squad

“Wait, didn’t this movie come out in 2016?” you may ask.

Well, get ready for a reboot that will hit the theatres this year. James Gunn’s Suicide Squad is set to feature some of DC wackiest and most obscure villains.

The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world – Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others – to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese for a a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make sure this zany group of characters play nice.

Respect

No good movie list would be complete without a biopic, and luckily, this year is here to provide.

Singer and Dream Girls star Jennifer Hudson will embody the legendary Aretha Franklin as she sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and Queen of Soul.

The film will feature Franklin’s hits such as “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Respect.” For all fans of Soul music out there, be sure to catch this movie when it hits theatres this August.

The King’s Man.

If you liked Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, you’re in for a treat this year.

The King’s Man is a prequel to the Kingsman franchise that explores the origins of the Kingsman intelligence agency.

The prequel follows the story of one man’s mission to race against time and stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Which one are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube