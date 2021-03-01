Top 10 Netflix shows trending in Qatar 

Psychological thrillers, romantic comedies and even educational shows for kids secure the top 10 Netflix rankings in Qatar this month.

Netflix added a number of newly released shows this year, some of which made it to Qatar’s Top 10 charts.

This time, Qatar-based audiences picked an interesting mix of genres varying between thriller, drama, dark comedy, romance, and TV cartoons.

Here are the 10 most trending shows in Qatar this month.

New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is one of the biggest, if not the biggest hospital dramas on network TV, comfortably securing itself at #1 on Netflix in Qatar today.

The American medical drama series is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer.

The show follows Dr. Max Goodwin who becomes the medical director of one of the United States’ oldest public hospitals. He steps in to change the status quo and tear up its bureaucracy while fighting to save his patients.

The girl on the train

If you are interested in psychological suspense or thrillers, this one’s for you.

Ribhu Dasgupta’s Netflix movie, The Girl on the Train, is adapted from Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel of the same title.

The newly released Hindi film is based on an alcoholic woman who is trying to overcome her addiction and a broken marriage. However this seems to be an impossible feat for Rachel who passes by her ex husband’s house everyday.

In an attempt to shift her focus, she starts observing a couple who live nearby. Soon enough, Rachel creates an imaginary life in her head, depicting them as a perfect happy family. However, things take a turn when she finds herself invested in a crime that sends her on a chase for truth. If you want to know the full story, this could be your best option for move night tonight.

Ginny and Georgia

See yourself as a ‘drama queen’? Read on.

This new drama series is a one season special about a single mum with two kids seeking a better life in New England.

However, not everything goes as expected in life right? We’re not here to give any spoilers – you may want to add this show to your Netflix list.

Behind her eyes

Yet another psychological thriller makes the list, but this time, a wild twist will leave you questioning life itself.

The smash-hit British Netflix series revolves around a divorced London mother and her psychiatrist boss who become a little more involved in her personal life – or is it vice versa?

As the series runs on, it becomes even more complicated and twisted, with the final episode ending on a climax.

Age of samurai: Battle for Japan

For all the docu-drama freaks, this one is a no-brainer for you.

The #5 trending show in Qatar is a new historical documentary that has been described by many as a “real-life Game of Thrones”.

The show covers one of the most intense periods in Japanese history and reveals a part of Japan that many know little about.

I Care A Lot

If you love a mix of anti-heroine and dark comedy with a splash of thriller to spice it up, you should check out the new Netflix movie ‘I Care A Lot’.

The suspense-riddled film depicts an unhinged protagonist who uses her sharp wit and intelligence to get what she wants, when she wants it. However, this time it involves someone that offers a little more of a challenge.

Vincenzo

The long-awaited Korean show is finally on Netflix, and it comes as no surprise to see it on the top 10 list.

The series revolves around an Italian consigliere who works for a Korean-Italian mafia, and you just know this means jam packed action and a gripping storyline.

Though the full season is not up on Netflix just yet, new episodes are being released on a weekly basis.

Welcome home Roscoe Jenkins

Here is a fun comedy show for a family movie night.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins follows a man who becomes successful and famous after suffering a life being the “awkward” kid. With his new found identity and luxurious lifestyle, he travels to Georgia to celebrate his parents’ 50th anniversary.

Did it all go as planned? Well you’ll just have to get some popcorn and hit play to find out.

Crazy about her

The list is never complete without a little love.

This romantic comedy revolves around a guy who spends a “wild night” with a woman who he accidentally falls in love with. Besotted with feelings, he decides to do all that it takes to see her again.

If you are looking for a fun movie to watch tonight, here it is.

Cocomelon

For the kids, this new animated show breaks Netflix records.

Cocomelon is an educational series that teaches children letters, numbers and animal sounds. The two season musical series brings lots of fun and nursery rhymes for kids of all ages.

According to Forbes, Cocomelon recently broke a record by remaining in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows for months.

Are you currently hooked on a show? Do you recommend a specific movie? Let us know what you’re watching!