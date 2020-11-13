30.7 C
Doha
Friday, November 13, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Top 5 apps to install on your new iPhone 12

By Marwan Elwaraki

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyTechnology

With the iPhone 12 release finally taking place this month, there’s no better time to install some essential apps on your new phone.

This isn’t your typical Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat list – there will be a few apps here you’ve probably never used before. Whether you’re looking to set up your brand new iPhone with some fresh apps, or want to spice up your current one with some different ones – here are five great apps to download on your iPhone or Android phone.

1- Duolingo

[Duolingo]
The language learning app with the famous green owl has grown in popularity this year due to lockdown restrictions across the globe. People are searching for productive things to do while at home to help better utilise their time for self-development purposes. Duolingo is here to help in this regard. With 100 courses available, this free app has a course for everyone. 

Duolingo is available for free on iOS and Android. An optional in-app subscription is available to fast-track your learning.

2- Kitchen Stories

[Kitchen Stories]
Spending time at home also means less eating out – a great change for your health at least. For those in need of help with cooking, we’ve got the app for you. Kitchen Stories helps you discover and share recipes that are catered to your every need. The app includes video tutorials and step by step instructions that make it easier than ever to cook that creamy courgette lasagna you’ve always dreamed about making. Kitchen Stories includes everything from breakfast to dessert recipes, and is the best way to try out new dishes at home. 

Download Kitchen Stories for free on iOS and Android.

3- HUJI camera app

[Huji]
The iPhone 12 has the best camera ever included in an iPhone. With that in mind, it’s no doubt you’ll be taking some incredibly high-quality pictures. However, sometimes a little bit of nostalgia is required. For those moments you can use HUJI.

With its nostalgic VHS filters, HUJI makes your photos look like they were taken in 1998. Combine that with the best camera on an iPhone and you get crisp photos with a feel from the past.

Read also: Where to buy the iPhone 12 in Qatar

Start snapping amazing pictures with a feel from the past by downloading HUJI for free on iOS and Android.

If you post your pictures to Instagram, be sure to tag @DohaNews. We’d love to see your photos!

4- Headspace

[Headspace]
One of the unfortunate effects of lockdown is the increase in mental health struggle, particularly for young people. 2020 has been a rough year for many and thankfully, apps like Headspace can help. This meditation app features content to help people train their minds to process anxiety and deal with loneliness. It also has a sleep section that guide you to rest your mind after a long day.

It’s available for free on iOS and Android.  An optional premium subscription is available to unlock more content. Pro tip: you can get the subscription for free with a Spotify student membership.

5- Nike Run Club

With the weather improving in Qatar, it’s finally time to get out there to shake off all the dust. To put it simply, Nike Run Club makes running fun even for beginners. The app offers ‘guided runs’ with audio coaching alongside your music playlist to help motivate you. The app also offers tailored running plans to help you build a habit of exercising.

Read more: All you need to know about the new iPhone 12

The guided runs include runs made by Headspace that combine meditation with running. We recommend trying the ‘First Run’ to help get you on your feet (quite literally).

Nike Run Club is available for free on both iOS and Android with no in-app purchases.

BONUS: Alto’s Odyssey

You didn’t think we were going to stop at five, did you? This bonus recommendation is for possibly one of the most beautiful games to play on your phone. With calming graphics and a meditative soundtrack, Alto’s Odyssey is the perfect game to relax with at night. The game can also be played on your iPad, Mac or Apple TV, if you’d prefer to experience it on a larger screen.

Alto’s Odyssey is available for $4.99 on iOS and Android

These are six great apps to install on your brand new iPhone. They’ve been handpicked to help you with self-growth and to make the most out of this year. 

What app category would you like us to share next? Have you used any of these apps before? Let us know!

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

$2.1 million Qatari donation finally reaches Christchurch terrorist attack victims

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Victims of the 2019 shooting receive long awaited donations. A $2.1 million donation from Qatar Charity has finally reached victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar taken off UK’s quarantine list

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
No more quarantine required for visitors from Qatar. People traveling from Qatar to the UK are no longer on the list of countries requiring to...
Read more
Sports

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar guarantees a gateway to a magical Asian Games. The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee plans to deliver a celebration of sustainable progress, sport...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Residential rent likely to decrease in Qatar, local real estate firm...

Business

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps designed for...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.