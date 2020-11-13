Top 5 apps to install on your new iPhone 12

With the iPhone 12 release finally taking place this month, there’s no better time to install some essential apps on your new phone.

This isn’t your typical Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat list – there will be a few apps here you’ve probably never used before. Whether you’re looking to set up your brand new iPhone with some fresh apps, or want to spice up your current one with some different ones – here are five great apps to download on your iPhone or Android phone.

1- Duolingo

The language learning app with the famous green owl has grown in popularity this year due to lockdown restrictions across the globe. People are searching for productive things to do while at home to help better utilise their time for self-development purposes. Duolingo is here to help in this regard. With 100 courses available, this free app has a course for everyone.

Duolingo is available for free on iOS and Android. An optional in-app subscription is available to fast-track your learning.

2- Kitchen Stories

Spending time at home also means less eating out – a great change for your health at least. For those in need of help with cooking, we’ve got the app for you. Kitchen Stories helps you discover and share recipes that are catered to your every need. The app includes video tutorials and step by step instructions that make it easier than ever to cook that creamy courgette lasagna you’ve always dreamed about making. Kitchen Stories includes everything from breakfast to dessert recipes, and is the best way to try out new dishes at home.

Download Kitchen Stories for free on iOS and Android.

3- HUJI camera app

The iPhone 12 has the best camera ever included in an iPhone. With that in mind, it’s no doubt you’ll be taking some incredibly high-quality pictures. However, sometimes a little bit of nostalgia is required. For those moments you can use HUJI.

With its nostalgic VHS filters, HUJI makes your photos look like they were taken in 1998. Combine that with the best camera on an iPhone and you get crisp photos with a feel from the past.

Start snapping amazing pictures with a feel from the past by downloading HUJI for free on iOS and Android.

4- Headspace

One of the unfortunate effects of lockdown is the increase in mental health struggle, particularly for young people. 2020 has been a rough year for many and thankfully, apps like Headspace can help. This meditation app features content to help people train their minds to process anxiety and deal with loneliness. It also has a sleep section that guide you to rest your mind after a long day.

It’s available for free on iOS and Android. An optional premium subscription is available to unlock more content. Pro tip: you can get the subscription for free with a Spotify student membership.

5- Nike Run Club

With the weather improving in Qatar, it’s finally time to get out there to shake off all the dust. To put it simply, Nike Run Club makes running fun even for beginners. The app offers ‘guided runs’ with audio coaching alongside your music playlist to help motivate you. The app also offers tailored running plans to help you build a habit of exercising.

The guided runs include runs made by Headspace that combine meditation with running. We recommend trying the ‘First Run’ to help get you on your feet (quite literally).

Nike Run Club is available for free on both iOS and Android with no in-app purchases.

BONUS: Alto’s Odyssey

You didn’t think we were going to stop at five, did you? This bonus recommendation is for possibly one of the most beautiful games to play on your phone. With calming graphics and a meditative soundtrack, Alto’s Odyssey is the perfect game to relax with at night. The game can also be played on your iPad, Mac or Apple TV, if you’d prefer to experience it on a larger screen.

Alto’s Odyssey is available for $4.99 on iOS and Android.

These are six great apps to install on your brand new iPhone. They’ve been handpicked to help you with self-growth and to make the most out of this year.

What app category would you like us to share next? Have you used any of these apps before? Let us know!

