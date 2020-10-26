Top 5 ‘spook-tacular’ things to watch this Halloween

Light up your candles, carve out your pumpkins and curl up in your blanket ‘cuz spooky season is here. Here’s a list of the 5 spook-tacular movies and shows you can watch this Halloween.

It – Netflix

The most successful horror movie of all time is a delight to watch, that is if delight means creepy clowns and jump scares. The Stephen King novel-based movie follows seven children who are being terrorised by a clown while facing their own demons.

A Quiet Place – Netflix and Amazon Prime

A post-apocalyptic masterpiece about a family struggling to survive in a world where sound means death. John Krasinski (Jim from The Office) wrote, directed and starred in the movie as the father of three who wants to save his family from said monsters.

The Shining – Netflix and Amazon Prime

A 1980’s classic by Stanley Kubrick, The Shining is a psychological thriller about a man’s descent into madness. The next time you’re staying at a hotel, don’t pick Room 237.



The Haunting of the Bly Manor (and the Haunting of Hill House) – Netflix

The two seasons of ‘The Haunting’ anthology series have much of the same cast despite having completely different storylines. With a hint of an Agatha Christie influence, both seasons make for perfect Halloween viewings.

Haunted – Netflix

For those who like their scares to be real, Haunted tells the story of real people who have felt the existence of paranormal activity (see what I did there!). Guaranteed nightmares after this one.