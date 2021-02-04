26.1 C
Top 5 things to do for Valentine’s Day in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

ActivitiesStaycations
[Nobu]

Surprise your friends or your loved ones with an unforgettable day this Valentines Day. 

Looking for a special place to spend this Valentine’s Day? From romantic dinner packages to parks and picnics, Doha News put together five places for you to celebrate this February 14. You’re welcome.

1-Unwinding with a staycation 

Source: Bookings.com

Nothing says special like a night away from all the noise. With its lush variety of hotels and suites, Doha can offer you the best options depending on your preference from fancy 5-star hotels to oriental Airbnbs for a cozy night. 

Prices range from QAR399 to QAR2000 a night, depending on how much you want to spoil yourself. Extra tip: ask the receptionist to decorate your room with red roses for an extra romantic touch. 

2- SPA packages for two

Pamper yourself and your loved one with a relaxing spa day and enjoy a variety of treatments that will definitely make you forget your troubles. Several hotels around Doha offer 60+ minutes Spa treatments for couples, so don’t forget to reserve early before they’re fully booked. 

3- Sentimental picnic plans

If you want to ditch all the fancy plans and aim for a more carefree plan, then a picnic is definitely the perfect choice for you. And with the weather finally getting a little cooler in Qatar, you can never go wrong.

First, find a location, depending on your preference. From beaches  and deserts [Simaisma beach, Sealine and Al Wakra Municipality Family Beach], parks [Fifth of June, Lusail Corniche, and Aspire Park] to even picnic-style cafes [Love cafe]Doha has perfect spots for you. Find a location with a gorgeous sunset view for the best plan. 

And don’t forget to pack your favourite food and snacks! 

4- Fancy dinner plan

Source: Nobu

Old is gold. Treat your loved ones to a dinner date at your favourite cuisine. Qatar is famous for its abundance of restaurants that can definitely make your night special, from Nobu, Toro Toro, to Boho Social and B-Lounge: enjoy a tasty meal in a chic venue that would please even the pickiest of diners.

5- Museum date

Enjoy art and culture? Then a museum date might just be the perfect place to make your Valentine’s Day extra special for you and your partner. Qatar has several stunning museums that will be both immersive and experiential.

Read also: Qatar Museums springs into action for this season’s exhibitions

If you are up for the challenge, you can also visit several museums throughout the day, and end with a chill cup of coffee at cafes located at the site – most of which have a stunning view to wow you and your partner.

