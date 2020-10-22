Top 6 Qatar camping, beach spots to visit this season

Camping season is finally upon us! As cooler weather approaches, camping trips are an ideal getaway. Doha News has put together a list of 6 of our favourite must-see locations.

With travel restrictions at bay, most of us are looking for different ways to occupy ourselves over the next coming months. Camping is a perfect way to leave the bustle of the city, unwind and reset. Qatar holds some stunning desert locations perfect for day visits or overnight camping.

This immense golden landscape is approximately 100km from Doha and located on the tip of the Dukhan Peninsula. Known for its limestone escarpment, the area is full of interesting coves and bays that cannot be found anywhere else.

The beautiful views of the limestone rocks paired with the cliffs and turquoise blue water offer idyllic scenes for a camping escape from the city.

Zekreet is the land of the ‘Desert Mushrooms’ – a rock reflective of the name. The mushroom shaped rocks are scattered around as a result of years of whittling winds hitting the sedimentary rocks – and they are a spectacular sight.

2. INLAND SEA

One of the most popular overnight camping spots that can be found across a bed of sand dunes and nestled in a destination where the desert and the sea meet harmoniously. Camping between mountainous dunes and blue sea makes this one of the best camping locations in Qatar. Here you can spend time swimming, relaxing by the sea as you enjoy the UNESCO-recognised Natural Reserve. For thrill seekers, dune-bashing and quad biking can be experienced en route.

3. SEALINE BEACH

With fluffy soft white sand and stunning views, Sealine beach is definitely a Qatar favourite. It’s a popular choice for swimming and there is plenty to do, including dune buggies and a variety of water sports. Resorts can also be found nearby as well as an Al Meera supermarket, which can come in handy. The beauty of this location and tranquility is unmatched, especially for those wanting to camp overnight.

4. FUWAIRIT BEACH

Fuwairit Beach sits on the northernmost tip of Qatar, almost 100 km north of Doha and arguably has some of the whitest sand and bluest waters around. Surrounded by stunning rock formations, its shallow calm waters and picturesque views offer a truly unique scene. Be sure to pack everything you need as there are no options nearby in terms of amenities and eateries, and the closest shop is at least a 15min drive away. The beach is closed from April – July, when hawksbill turtles lay their eggs on the sand.

5. UMM BAB BEACH

Umm Bab Family beach, is located 80 miles west of Doha. It is part of the vast Alreem Natural Reserve – also known as Palm Tree Beach, named after the small cluster of palms at the site. With beach facilities such as a play zone for kids and BBQ grills, it’s a great shoreline for the family. Further inland, you can find moon-like landscapes that are due to the excavation of a clay quarry – great for those Instagram pictures!

6. DUKHAN BEACH

Dukhan Beach is about 90km from the heart of Doha and well worth the drive for the clear waters and silky smooth sand. With two beaches – one rocky and one sandy some 100km apart – this location is perfect for camping. Here you will be sure to find solace by the tranquil beach side where you can relax, zone out and listen to the waves. Fortunately, there is a town close by where you can grab a bite to eat en route. Be sure to pack all of your essentials for an amazing long day or overnight stay.

Though you may be excited to hop into your cars, it’s important to plan well in advance for your camping trip. Make sure you pack all of the essentials for a safe and comfortable day or nights stay.

In most cases, you will need a 4×4 to journey to these locations. If you are not comfortable with dune bashing, we recommend using one of the many local tour companies who will get you there safe, sound and stress free!

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube