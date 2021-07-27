38.6 C
Doha
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld signs with Qatar’s Al-Duhail

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
Source: @AlderweireldTob via Twitter

The Belgian football player will soon be seen on pitches in Doha after joining Qatar Stars League team Al-Duhail.

Tottenham Hotspur has bid farewell to its centre-back Toby Alderweireld after it was announced that he had signed to play with Qatari team Al-Duhail.

The 32-year-old footballer, who plays for the Belgian national team, was reported to have two years left on his contract but was eager to transfer to play in Qatar for the whopping fee of what is believed to be £13million, according to reports.

In a heartfelt message to his followers on Twitter, Alderweireld thanked his fans, teammates, and the Spurs staff, saying “this club will always be in mine and my family’s heart.”

During his six years with Spurs, Alderweireld made 236 appearances after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Read also: Spanish football star Javi Martinez set to join Qatar SC

“We have reached aan greement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld. We wish Toby all the best for the future,” read a statement from the English club.

Alderweireld joins other European footballers that have transferred to play for Qatar teams in recent years.

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich legend and Spanish international Javi Martínez signed on to join Qatar Star’s League team Qatar SC.

The Gulf state is currently conducting final preparations to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 – a historic event that will see the tournament come to the Middle East for the first time since its inception.

