Touching moment shows Qatar rescuers block suicide attempt on bridge 

Civil defence forces managed to convince the man to walk off the bridge.

A video that went viral on social media on Wednesday showed the moments in which civil defence forces intervened to stop an unidentified man from taking his own life from the top of a bridge.

كفو رجال الدفاع المدني 👏👏👏. الله يحفظنا من مثل هذه المشاكل https://t.co/ZzC4piQJYS — احمد جاسم السوج (@alsooja) September 8, 2021

Two members of the civil defence team are seen slowly edging closer to the man before he eventually backed off. One rescuer then embraces him before walking off the structure.

The video, shared by local media, made the rounds online with many praising the rescue team for managing to save the life of the individual.

“Well done to the men of the civil defence. May God protect us all from such calamities,” one Twitter user said.

الانسان اوقات يمر بظروف لا يعلم بها الا الله .. دايما اعذروا العامل والعامله اللي عندكم هذول بشر عندهم ضغوط كبيرة بسبب الغربة والابتعاد عن اهاليهم واولادهم طيبوا خاطرهم بكلام طيب.. لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله 😏 https://t.co/9UFcJBnEcS — نوف بنت ناصر آل ثاني (@AmoreQtr) September 8, 2021

“May God ease his suffering, most of them [Asian workers] have financial issues and with immigration they can’t save enough money, which pushes them to committing suicide,” one Twitter user claimed.

Others took the moment to urge the general public to pay closer attention to the plight of those around them.

“Sometimes only God knows what issues we face. Always treat workers with respect, these are human beings who face a lot of pressure while away from their families and home countries.

“Be kind to them,” another user said.

The identity of the man remains unknown.