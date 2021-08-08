39.6 C
Doha
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Tragic road accident kills entire Jordanian family returning to Qatar

By Farah AlSharif

-

The Jordanian family of five were returning to Qatar from their home nation when a car accident claimed their lives in Saudi Arabia.

A Jordanian family travelling from Jordan to Qatar by land via Saudi Arabia were killed in a car collision in the Saudi city of Ha’il.

Shocking footage that emerged online showed the moment in which the family’s 4×4 was struck by a speeding white car while crossing a junction.

The family, all of whom held Qatari residency, consisted of Professor Ashraf Naim Bani Mustafa, his wife Manal, their two young daughters and infant son.

One of the young girls, Hala, was transported to hospital in critical state to be treated to the ICU before later succumbing to her wounds.

On Saturday, Spokesperson for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs Dhaifallah Al-Fayez confirmed that Hala had passed away due to the severe injuries sustained in the car accident.

Meanwhile, Jordanians have appealed to their country’s leader King Abdullah II to send a military plane to repatriate the bodies of the five Jordanians as the nation mourns their deaths.

Al-Fayez stated that the ministry was working to transfer the bodies of the deceased to Jordan for burial.

