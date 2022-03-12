Travel ban restrictions to be listed on Metrash 2

Prior to your journey, you can check for travel ban on Metrash 2 and avoid any unexpected fines at the airport.

The Supreme Judicial Council announced that citizens and residents can now check circulars of travel ban orders before leaving the country through the Metrash 2 application.

“Citizens and residents can review the circulars of travel ban orders online before leaving the country,” the Supreme Judiciary Council tweeted on Tuesday.

يمكن للمواطنين والمقيمين عبر تطبيق "مطراش2" الأطلاع على تعاميم أوامر منع السفر قبل مغادرة البلاد #المجلس_الأعلى_للقضاء #مطراش2 pic.twitter.com/h2n32nJFwz — المجلس الأعلى للقضاء (@sjcgovqa) March 8, 2022

The council provided individuals with numbers for inquiries, which are: 44597777 – 44597769 – 55788372.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council website, the Council signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Interior in 2018 to ensure digital coordination between them, aiming to speed the process of regulation announcements and guarantee accuracy in exchanging information.

The agreement includes providing the Supreme Judicial Council with personal information needed by the courts to expedite and verify data required for cases brought before them, such as vehicle information, and providing the Ministry of Interior with the results of rulings related to the ministry’s work.

Throughout the implementation process of the agreement, data is exchanged between the two parties in order to achieve accuracy in documents and improve services provided to the public.

The agreement further comprises the protection of personal data and the confidentiality of information, as the transmitted data is used within the limits of the operating electronic systems (as beneficiaries) without sharing it with other parties.

Citizens and residents can still use the Electronic Services website to find out whether there is a travel ban circular against them, so that they may settle it with the necessary authority before leaving the country.

