Travel quarantine exemptions for vaccinated residents extended

The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday updated its rules on travel for those have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Travel quarantine exemptions for those vaccinated in Qatar have been extended, the health ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Previously, those returning to Qatar from abroad were exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine for a period of three months, however this has now been extended to a total of six months.

The ruling is specific to those that received both Covid-19 vaccines in Qatar and stipulated the six month period starts 14 days after the second shot is administered.

According to the new travel guidelines, a negative PCR test is also required on return to the Gulf state, though passengers travelling from green-list nations with non-vaccinated children under the age of 16 must quarantine at home for one week.

Tuesday’s updates came just a day after the Medical Director at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) Dr. Yousef Al Maslamani said health authorities are consistently reviewing all relevant scientific and international research and reports to keep track of any developments regarding the vaccine’s efficacy.

Though the inoculation drive in the country has expanded in recent weeks, some have complained over the perceived slow-paced administering of vaccines, especially when compared to neighbouring countries.

Asked about the estimated date and possibility of vaccinating 70% of the population, Al Maslamani said Qatar is expecting to receive a larger vaccine shipment soon.

Meanwhile, many concerns and myths have emerged about the COVID vaccine, including side effects and its impact on fertility and DNA.

While the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will most likely have strong side effects, doctors said these are typically positive signs that the vaccine has triggered an immune system response.

However, Al Maslamani assured Qatar has not recorded any death cases or acute health admissions related to inoculation.

The latest updates come days after the total number of current active cases in Qatar surpassed the 10,000 mark for the first time in months.

As of Tuesday, a total of 10,611 cases are active in the Gulf state, where 264 deaths have been recorded.

