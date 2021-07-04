36 C
Doha
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Travellers from Qatar to Morocco exempt from hotel quarantine

By Farah AlSharif

TravelTop Stories
[Pexels]

Travellers heading to the North African country from Qatar will not need to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Covid-19 vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers from Qatar to Morocco are now exempt from quarantine, according to an announcement by the Doha embassy in Rabat.

Those who have not received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine must undergo a PCR swab test 48 hours prior to travel and present a negative result.

As for those who have received the full jab against Covid-19, documentation of vaccination proof must is required.

The vaccines authorised in Morocco are AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen, Covishield, Moderna, Sinovac.

The latest move makes Morocco the latest to join other nations in opening its borders to travellers from Qatar.

Read also: Austria opens up for vaccinated travellers from Qatar

Earlier this month, the European Union (EU) said it would add Qatar and 10 other countries to its safe list of countries from which they will allow travellers.

In recent weeks, a number of European countries have also opened their borders to vaccinated travellers from Qatar.

Germany, Italy, Georgia, France, Austria and Spain are now allowing in vaccinated tourists, as part of efforts to return to normalcy as the rate of vaccinations increases worldwide.

