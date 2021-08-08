Travelling to the UK? Here’s what you need to know

Unlike the red list, travellers on the amber list can enter the UK even if they do not hold British citizenship or residence visa.

Travellers from Qatar will be allowed to enter the UK from Monday, following a decision by British authorities to move the Gulf state from the red to the amber list.

After months of restrictions on travel to London, a popular destination for Qataris, the new rules mean plans can now be made.

So, what are the Covid-19 entry requirements for those traveling from Doha to London?

With Qatar now on the amber list, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers are required to quarantine at home for 10 days and must obtain a negative PCR test result within three days before traveling to England.

Travellers must also pre-book and pay for a day 2 [on or before the second day of arrival] and day 8 [on or before the eighth day of arrival] tests through any of the test providers on the UK government’s website.

The day of arrival is considered day 0.

Those coming from amber list countries can order an extra test, called the “Test to Release” that can be taken on the fifth day to end their quarantine period sooner. If the result from the fifth and second day are negative, they will be allowed to leave quarantine early.

However, travellers must still book the day 2 and day 8 tests in advance.

Those vaccinated in the UK, England, Europe or the US are only required to take the day 2 test, provided that they present a vaccination certificate.

Children aged four and below are also exempted from the PCR requirements.

After booking the on arrival test, travellers must complete the passenger locator form and submit it within 48 hours prior to their arrival to the UK.

To fill the form, travellers need their passport details or travel document, travel details, address of where they will be staying, booking reference for their Covid-19 tests.

Those who booked a “Test to Release” must include the name of the test provider in the form.

For those travelling to the UK via a red list country (not Qatar), quarantine hotels can be booked through the UK government’s portal, with exceptions made for nurses arriving in England to work for the National Health Service [NHS] and students travelling to attend a boarding school in the country.

