22 C
Doha
Monday, December 7, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Trolling cafe? New Doha-based brand derives name from fake news report

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCulture
Source: Nadeeb Qatar

Social media users claim the cafe was named after a Saudi-owned, UAE-based outlet which published fake “leaked” documents that alleged to showed payments to prominent Al Jazeera staff.

Images of a newly opened cafe called “Depends” emerged across social media platforms, with many making links between the brand name and logo with a fake news report that was published by a Saudi-owned, UAE-based outlet earlier this year.

Depends Cafe, which recently popped up in the Qatari capital, mimics the same handwritten word “depends” that appeared on a forged document shared by Al Arabiya that claimed to expose payments made to Al Jazeera anchors.

The false documents leaked earlier this year contained alleged rewards worth hundreds of dollars from the Amiri Diwan to eight different anchors and journalists at Al Jazeera, with a fake signature under the name “Depends”.

Pictures of the cafe, which is only in its soft opening phase, show that its logo has the exact same signature on the document, which many people described as a form of mockery.

Read also: Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’ Qatar Airways video

When the document was released by Al Arabiya in February, the people whose names were on the list dismissed it by pointing out all the factual errors.

Among them was Wajd Waqfi, a senior correspondent at Al jazeera Arabic, who is based in Washington, D.C.

The document stated that the monetary award was transferred to Al Jazeera’s office in Jordan and gave Waqfi a completely different middle name, “Ali”.

“Let’s put aside your lack of mathematical knowledge and the fact that I’m in the US and never worked a day at the Jordan office…who exactly is Ali? Where did you get that Ali from. My name does not have an Ali in it,” she said on Twitter.

Aside from the wrong names on the list, the document did not have the name of the general manager who signed it.

The word “depends” was also reportedly placed on the document instead of “approved”.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

SC volunteers celebrated at stadium event

Sana Hussain - 0
Volunteers are heart and soul of any tournament, says Al Khater Hundreds of volunteers for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy attended an event...
Read more
News

Qatar to support thousands of Palestinian refugees with education

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The fund aims to rebuild education systems and provide them with a proper teaching environment. Qatar Fund For Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Calls to rehabilitate ‘healing’ Aamriya sulfur well into thermal resort

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
If proven to be beneficial, it can be developed into a thermal resort. Citizens are calling on authorities to develop the Al Aamriya sulfur well...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

News

Qatar’s public transport to go green

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Qatar cancels subsidy on $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia

Business Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar cancels a subsidy for the Australian lamb industry as it moves towards self-sufficiency goals. Qatar cancelled a $300m-a-year lamb trade with Australia, a move...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.