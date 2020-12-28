20 C
Doha
Monday, December 28, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Turkey delivers second armed training ship to Qatar 

By Hala Abdallah

-

Politics
The second training ship built by Anadolu Shipyard (ADİK) shipped to Qatar

Turkey’s Anadolu military shipyard has sent another cadet training ship to Qatar. The vessel is the latest addition to the Gulf country’s navy as military and defense ties between Doha and Ankara continue to strengthen.

The second of two vessels produced by Turkish naval defense contractor ADIK  was delivered to Qatar’s military Saturday.

The armed ships are each 90 meters (295 feet) in length, they include helipads for medium-size helicopters and are designed to provide combat management and weapon training to military students. The vessels are also designed to perform secondary missions as well, such as patrol tasks and armed combat training.


Back in March 2018, Qatar and its Turkish ally signed a contract at the Doha International Naval Defense Fair and Conference aimed at strengthening Doha-Ankara military relations. 

Read also: Value of Turkish exports to Qatar quadruples

Upon the signed contract, ADIK launched the project to design and build two military training ships manufactured for the Qatar Naval Forces, the first was delivered in October 2020. 

A ceremony to mark the launching of the first shipment, was held at Istanbul’s Tuzla port on October 8th, in the presence of both countries’ defense ministers.

“We have been exerting great efforts for about three years for these ships that have special areas for both cadets and instructors and are designed by our shipyard engineers. A study was conducted for about a year and a half for the technical requirements of the ship. With the completion of this process, in August 2017 Qatar decided to procure the ships,” said Anadolu Shipyard Chairman, Süalp Ürkmez.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Business and politics: a closer look into Qatar-India relations

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Trade between the two countries has reached $6.3 billion, but political differences raise several questions on how each nation views international affairs. Earlier on Sunday,...
Read more
Top Stories

Reports: Egypt’s Sisi to participate in upcoming GCC Summit

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The participation of the Egyptian leader would be the first since the crisis erupted in 2017 after his regime joined the UAE, Saudi Arabia...
Read more
News

COVID-19 update in Qatar and the new variant

Ameera AlSaid - 0
With life slowly returning to normal now that an approved vaccine is gradually being rolled out, some people are starting to disregard health precautions,...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.