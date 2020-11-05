27.3 C
Doha
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Turkey, Qatar hold ministerial meeting ahead of Strategic Dialogue

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: MOFA

Both countries review their long bilateral relations in a preparatory ministerial meeting.

A preparatory meeting ahead of the sixth session of the Qatar-Turkey Supreme Strategic Committee took place on Thursday in Istanbul, where Doha’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Qatari official reiterated the importance of strengthening Doha-Ankara bilateral ties, which have grown stronger in recent years. Al-Thani said he looks forward to the Supreme Strategic Committee meeting that would enhance relations further with potential partnership in various fields.

Both countries are expected to see more signings of other agreements and memoranda by the time of the meeting, set to take place in Istanbul on November 26.

Al-Thani also noted that bilateral trade ties have been constantly growing at a trade volume that reached $2.15 billion in 2019.

Security and political challenges across the world and the Middle-East was among the various points of discussion, including regional and international efforts to establish global peace and security, counter-terrorism, and resolving conflicts peacefully.

Read also: Qatar inks $140 million deal to buy Antalya port

Both countries have been allies since 1972, but relations have grown closer since the Gulf crisis was triggered in 2017 after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal blockade on Qatar.

Turkey rapidly responded by sending Turkish troops to its military base in Qatar in a clear show of support. Turkey’s exports to Qatar tripled in value within days of the blockade.

In 2019, Turkish exports to its Gulf ally saw a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year, with 500 Turkish companies currently operating in Qatar.

The total value of the projects undertaken only by Turkey’s contracting companies stands at $18.5 bn.

Turkey has also become a “safe haven” for investments from Qatari business people, inviting ventures worth $3bn between 2000 and 2019.

