Turkey, Russia, Qatar push for political resolution in war-torn Syria

The diplomats revealed ongoing discussions to steer towards a solution in the Syrian crisis.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov said their countries are now launching a “trilateral consultation process” to end Syria’s decade-old conflict, the diplomats announced at a press conference in Qatar on Thursday.

The diplomats from Russia, Turkey and Qatar believe the war can only be resolved through political means, Cavusoglu said.

“The Syrian regime must be pressured to break the deadlock in the current situation,” said the Turkish diplomat.

The three officials met in the Qatari capital on Thursday in the first ministerial-level meeting between the three countries to discuss the ongoing war in Syria, stressing the need to “preserve sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in the UN Charter”.

In a joint statement published after the meeting, the trio “reaffirmed their position” in cooperating with the UN’s envoy to Syria and delegates of the Constitutional Committee to “ensure its sustainable and effective work to achieve a Constitutional reform”.

“[The three countries] emphasised the need to increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicisation and preconditions in order to support improving the humanitarian situation in Syria,” added the statement.

They are working to ensure the return of Syrian refugees to their lands as well as cooperating with confidence-building initiatives between Syrian parties to release detainees.

“We agreed to use our opportunities to ensure that the next meeting of the editorial commission of the Constitutional Committee, which should take place before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan [in mid-April], will be productive,” revealed Lavrov.

Meanwhile Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the three countries discussed the delivery of humanitarian aid across the country, stressing the importance of “lessening the suffering of the Syrians”.

Qatar has been vocal about its support for Syrians struggling under extreme war conditions. During the 155th Arab League Council Session, Qatar’s FM called for unity to achieve regional peace and stability and stressed the need to resolve the crisis.

“Almost a decade has passed since this crisis in which the brotherly Syrian people suffer and still do. They continue to endure unspeakable suffering, and are subjected to heinous crimes and grave violations that violate the provisions of international humanitarian law,” said the foreign minister.

Previously, Al-Thani called for holding those to blame for the Syria conflict accountable via the international criminal court of justice and encouraged the global community to act to reach peace in the war-torn state.

Syria has suffered through a deadly conflict since 2011 when peaceful protests were violently crushed by government forces. Millions of Syrians have since been displaced and the death toll has reached hundreds of thousands.

