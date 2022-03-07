Turkish Airlines and Air Serbia further expand their codeshare cooperation

Since the establishment of the company in 1927, Air Serbia has been a leader in air travel in the region of Southeast Europe.

Turkish Airlines and Air Serbia announced the further enhancement of their commercial cooperation with a codeshare agreement expanding to destinations both from Turkish Airlines’ and Air Serbia’s networks. The codeshare expansion agreement officially signed in Istanbul in the presence of the two airlines’ CEOs – Bilal Ekşi and Jiří Marek.

The two carriers, who already codeshare on both airlines’ routes between Belgrade and Istanbul, further enhanced their cooperation with Air Serbia adding its JU marketing code on Turkish Airlines’ brand AnadoluJet’s flights between Turkish capital Ankara and Serbian capital Belgrade. At the same time, Turkish Airlines has added its TK marketing code to Air Serbia’s routes between Niš and Istanbul, as well as Kraljevo and Istanbul, thus providing passengers on mentioned routes access to Turkish Airlines’ global network.

Both airlines already codeshare on below flights:

From Belgrade: Banja Luka, Tivat, Ankara.

From Istanbul: Ankara, İzmir, Adana, Antalya, Dalaman, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Konya, Trabzon, Gazipaşa, Bodrum, Odessa, Kiev, Amman, Cairo, Tel Aviv, Nis, Kraljevo.

Taking into account the complementary structure of timetables of both carriers and agreement working reciprocally, the codeshare will allow both airlines’ customers to enjoy seamless connectivity in their respective hubs.

Joint flights offer fast and convenient connections for customers leaving İstanbul, the biggest Turkish city and an important flight hub in the region, to Belgrade and beyond, as well as for passengers travelling from the Serbian capital to Istanbul and beyond.

“As Turkish Airlines, we are glad to expand our existing cooperation through this enhanced codeshare agreement with Air Serbia. With the introduction of new codeshare flights on several destinations in Serbia, Turkey and Balkans; passengers have started to benefit from an effective opportunity to enjoy more travel alternatives. We hope to provide further travel opportunities for our customers with the enhanced bilateral rights in the forthcoming period. By this chance, I would like to thank Mr. Marek and his team for their efforts to put this enhancement into effect. Without a doubt, this step would also be a substantial added value for the bilateral relations of both countries.” said Bilal Ekşi, Turkish Airlines’ CEO.

“Improving our commercial cooperation with Turkish Airlines began in mid-2020, just a few months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which completely changed air traffic. Despite the fact that we had to meet remotely, we managed to agree an extremely successful cooperation on flights between our hubs, which quickly expanded to additional points. It is a great honour for me that we can now sign the additional expansion of codeshare cooperation between the two companies in a direct way, by the meeting of the two CEOs and thus formalize even better cooperation in the months and years to come, hopefully with the weakening of the pandemic and global recovery of air traffic.” said Jiří Marek, Air Serbia’s CEO.

Turkish Airlines, flies to more countries and international destinations than any other airline in the world, currently operates to more than 300 international passenger and cargo destinations in total, in 128 countries. Since the establishment of the company in 1927, Air Serbia has been a leader in air travel in the region of Southeast Europe. In 2022, Air Serbia will launch 12 new destinations throughout Europe and Middle East, from its three hubs in Serbia.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube