Turkish Airlines invites passengers to discover Istanbul with stopover accommodation services

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircrafts, the Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 372 aircrafts flying to 334 destinations worldwide.

As the airline that flies to more countries than any other, Turkish Airlines offers the opportunity of discovering İstanbul, the world’s connecting centre, and its unique wonders with stopover service for passengers with lengthy stopovers.

Starting in 2017, the stopover service drew great interest from passengers who were using İstanbul as their transfer centre, but the service was put on pause due to the pandemic.

With the effects of the pandemic lessening, the flag carrier is beginning to recontinue the service as of 2022, in order to elevate passenger experiences to a new level.

In order for passengers with long connection times to spend quality time in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines will provide 1-night stay in a 4-Star hotel for Economy Class and 2 nights stay in a 5-Star hotel for Business Class, with the hotel voucher issued after the ticket purchase. Additionally, passengers will also have the option of staying at contracted hotels with prices starting from 49 USD.

Speaking about the the project, Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi stated: “We aim to show the Turkish hospitality and unique wonders of Istanbul to our passengers opting for stopover accommodation service while contributing to tourism in Turkey and increase the number of transfer passengers of Turkish Airlines. Passengers can also increase the length of their initial free of charge accommodations with advantageous Turkish Airlines prices at contracted hotels and discover even more of Istanbul.”

Over 57,000 transfer passengers from 42* countries and 108 cities have experienced the privilege of discovering Istanbul with the stopover service so far. With the support of the tourism sector in Türkiye, the scale of the project is planning to expand with the addition of 15** new countries in 2022.

*42 countries (departure point): Algeria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Ghana, Greece, Ireland, India, Iran, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States of America.

*Planned 15 countries (departure point): Kenya, Zambia, Mozambique, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Argentina, Brazil, Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Bahrein.

