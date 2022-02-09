16 C
Doha
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Technology

Turkish Airlines premiers short film with famed illusionist Zach King

By Doha News Team

-

Health & TechnologyTechnologyBusiness

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines now has a fleet of 371 aircraft flying to 334 worldwide destinations.

Turkish Airlines, the global carrier which boasts a record of flights to more destinations than any other airline, has launched a new short film produced in partnership with Zach King.

The four-minute film, titled First to the Gate, features the famous illusionist and filmmaker in a race through Istanbul Airport as he competes with his co-star, JJ Carroll, for a window seat on their flight.

Along with King, a crew of 90 people worked to create the film. Directed by both Jadon Gauthier of WonderBox Entertainment, and King, the film is a fast-paced, exciting adventure.

Through a series of dynamic camera movement, creative effects, visual illusions and a dose of comedy, the film captures the audience’s imagination and showcases the state-of-the-art airport facilities, modern architecture, and Turkish Airlines’ Business Lounge offerings, all photographed with a sleek cinematic tone by director of photography Sean Conte.

Qatar Airways turns to Boeing as Airbus dispute continues

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, stated: “As an innovation airline, we’re passionate about providing a platform to showcase and support the work of forward-thinking creators like Zach King. This partnership is a nod to our spirit of collaboration, and an exciting asset that captures the grandeur of our beautiful hub, Istanbul Airport and the essence of the Turkish Airlines brand, in a creative and entertaining way.”

Digital illusionist Zach King commented on the partnership, saying: “Turkish Airlines Business Lounge is excellent and I’ve never had such good food in an airport lounge before. I’m glad we had to show it off in the film because I think it really actually helps the production value of the short we are filming.”

This film is the second collaborative project between Turkish Airlines and King, who previously helped produce a safety video for the carrier.

A fan of Istanbul’s unique charm, the meeting point of East and West, amalgamation of historic and cosmopolitan, King has visited the destination nearly a dozen times to film multiple projects.

His love for filmmaking began at a young age, but he quickly rose to social media fame after publishing some of his short videos featuring “digital magic” via YouTube in the early 2000s.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

IATA warns against exploitation of ‘market strength’ amid recent Qatar Airways, Airbus dispute

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar Airways and Airbus' recent dispute raises eyebrows amongst high-profile figures in the airline industry. Head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, has said...
Read more
Dining

It’s a promo fit for the stars! Check out Pizza Hut’s Super Limo deal

Doha News Team - 0
Here's a brand new pizza deal to get your mouth watering for just 99 Qatari Riyals! Pizza Hut is celebrating New Years with a brand...
Read more
Business

Qatar Airways sues Airbus in escalating jet surface dispute

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The dispute between the two companies has escalated over recent months. Qatar Airways said on Monday that it has launched legal proceedings against plane manufacturer...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Qatar Airways turns to Boeing as Airbus dispute continues

Alex Macheras - 0
The ongoing and increasingly acrimonious dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus has become somewhat of a public showdown in recent weeks.  The relationship between the...

Flight fairs soar ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Events & Ticketing

Luxurious Qatari-backed London townhouse to go on the market for $78...

Business

Qatar says it cannot fill Europe’s gas supply alone amid Russia-Ukraine...

Business

Qatari women amongst Forbes’ 50 Most Powerful Businesswomen in MENA

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.