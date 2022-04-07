Turkish Cargo carried 335 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 61 countries in 2021

Turkish Cargo delivered 100 million vaccine doses to Brazil in 2021, and over 1 million doses to Mauritania, Madagascar, Rwanda and Congo.

In ensuring the continuation of international pharma supply chains whilst countries closed their doors to one another during the pandemic, Turkish Cargo had a significant success in vaccine transportation.

Being the fastest growing air cargo carrier in the world during 2021 when the intense effects of pandemic were felt by everyone collectively, the brand contributed to the return of the good old days by carrying 335 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to 61 countries.

With the ability to carry vaccines, medicine and medical products in all of their specific temperature requirements, Turkish Cargo is one of the most preferred air cargo brands when it comes to transporting medical products with its fast and secure services.

Carrying pharmaceutical products such as vaccines to 132 countries around the world with its TK Pharma service, the flag carrier reached 8% market share in the medical products category during 2021.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat; “We played an important role for Africa to get the vaccines.”

On the vaccine transportation operations, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: “If we are flying free once again and hug our loved ones without a worry, vaccines produced by heroic scientists and carriers who transported those vaccines to all corners of the world have a sizeable contribution in that outcome. By establishing a corridor between over 400 international destinations, we ensured that vaccines remained accessible for all. Especially considering the low number of carriers flying to Africa, Turkish Cargo had an important mission to make sure people of this continent could have access to vaccines. We carried out over 30 years of experience in carrying medical products to our SMARTIST centre recently, one of the world’s most modern facilities. We are ready to shoulder even bigger responsibilities for our country and world in the air cargo sector.”

Vaccines carried to Brazil and Madagascar

Turkish Cargo carried the most number of vaccines to Türkiye followed by Brazil with 100 million doses in 2021. Also amongst the countries with over 1 million doses delivered, were African countries such as Mauritania, Madagascar, Rwanda and Congo.

As for the manufacturer of the vaccines, the first place was Coronovac with 200 million doses followed by Biontech with 120 million doses, Astra Zeneca with 12 million doses and Moderna with 4 million doses.

The global air cargo brand carries important medical packages with delicate temperature and time constraints such as medicine, vaccines, biotechnological products, diagnosis samples, sensitive medical devices, organs and tissues with IATA-CEIV Pharma Certificate quality standards.

Türkiye’s SMARTIST facility as a medical product base

Türkiye is on its way to becoming a global centre for medical product transportation with Turkish Cargo’s new air cargo facility SMARTIST at Istanbul Airport.

As one of the world’s foremost air cargo facilities which spans 340 thousand square metres, it offers significant advantages for quickly and securely transporting medicine and medical products with its heat and temperature controlled area of 9 thousand square metres.

Globalisation and increased demand for the pharmaceutical industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for air cargo logistics.

Turkish Cargo aims to carry Türkiye to become a medical centre for the world with its new investments and expert teams.

With parking areas for cargo freighters around the facility, it is expected that the successful carrier will increase its service quality and market share with the SMARTIST facility.

